Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels 'Cautiously Optimistic' Star Will Sign New LAA Contract

John McCoy/Getty Images

While two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will undoubtedly be the most coveted player on the free-agent market this offseason, there's reportedly a chance he won't be going anywhere.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Angels are "cautiously optimistic" that Ohtani will re-sign with the franchise this winter.

Nightengale also named the Los Angeles Dodgers as "the favorite" to sign Ohtani if he chooses to depart the Angels. Earlier this month, an MLB executive told Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the Boston Red Sox "are a real threat" to sign him as well. However, it sounds like he's open to remaining with the franchise with whom he's spent his entire MLB career.

The Angels finished fourth in the AL West with a 73-89 record this season, marking their eighth straight losing season and ninth straight without a playoff appearance. Ohtani likely would've been unavailable for a postseason run this year after suffering a torn UCL in his throwing arm eventually that caused him to be shut down for the season in mid-September and led to surgery.

When healthy, the 2021 AL MVP looked to be well on his way to adding more hardware to his trophy case. Ohtani played 135 games and hit .304/.412/.684 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI while also starting 23 games on the mound and finishing with a 10-5 record, a 3.14 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched.