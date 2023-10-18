Super Mario Bros. Wonder Review: Gameplay Impressions, Videos and Features

Nintendo

There are few moments more special in gaming than the release of a brand new Super Mario Bros. video game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues the impeccable legacy of the franchise by showcasing creativity and imagination that far exceeds not just most games in the genre, but the entirety of the Mario franchise. It has been years since Nintendo released a new, original 2D Super Mario Bros. game and this masterpiece was well worth the wait.

Nintendo's masterminds have proven once again there is no competition in the platforming genre. Amid one of the greatest years in gaming history, it's only fitting that Mario makes an appearance and delivers one of the greatest games in the historic franchise with Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Gameplay and Features

Simply put, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is pure fun. This game is one of the most captivating gameplay experiences available on Switch. The fast-paced second-to-second gameplay is enthralling and maintains that pace throughout. This feels like a throwback to original Super Mario Bros. games on NES and SNES with the level design. It's the perfect blend of nostalgia while also pushing the series forward with the power-ups and badges, making it an excellent game for gamers who grew up with the series or younger gamers who want to experience the joy of 2D Mario for the first time.

One of the top features of the game is the multiplayer option, which allows for up to four characters to play at once, including online play, for pure mayhem seen in previous multiplayer Mario experiences. There are more than 10 characters to choose from, though that includes different variations of Yoshi and Toad. Another important feature is that Yoshi and Nabbit serve as characters aimed towards an easier experience since they can't receive damage from enemies, with the drawback being that they can't transform or use abilities from the power-ups like the famous fire flower. An awesome feature is that players can switch their character at any time by pressing the + button when in the world map, and they'll retain their power-up if the character allows for it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is extremely inventive and creative. The level design is among the best in the series featuring diverse gameplay sequences and the newly-introduced Badge system creates a strategic element not often seen in Mario games or platformers.

Action Badges are essentially boosts for different traversal techniques, such as a way to jump higher or receive a boost when swimming. Boost badges provide benefits mostly to make the game a bit easier, such as receiving a one-time use safety bounce if falling in a pit, lava or poison swamp. Finally, there's Expert badges that are even more specialized ways to traverse levels.

Impressively, each badge is useful and creates a unique experience. As a result, deciding which badge to use requires careful preparation because players can't switch on a whim during a level unless they lose and need to restart from the beginning or a checkpoint. For example, if after losing all power-ups and players are restarting at a checkpoint knowing a block holding a power-up is near, then it might make sense to switch to the Auto Super Mushroom badge to begin with that power-up and acquire another power-up at the next block instead of a Super Mushroom.

Without going into spoiler territory, some of the badges have special 'Badge Challenge' levels that require impeccable timing. These will surely be among the most engaging levels to watch skilled players accomplish, especially during speedruns. Although those are among the most challenging levels, there are plenty others along the adventure that require great skill to 100 percent while still being accessible for gamers who may not want to accomplish every challenge in the level.

As gamers have grown accustomed to, Mario and friends must collect certain items to advance in worlds, while the ultimate goal for each world is to acquire a Royal Seed on your path to finally stop Bowser. In almost every level, there are additional in-level challenges such as acquiring all purple coins and reaching the top of flag poles for players to go for 100 percent, though those are not required to advance the game. However, purple coins are useful for purchasing items, badges or extra lives from the Poplin Shop.

Along the journey, gamers will encounter new, unique and inventive enemies to ensure gamers pay close attention. There are even enemies whose purpose may not be to attack Mario and friends, but assist with navigation or uncovering secrets. For most courses, there is no time element like some levels in previous entries, which makes it more accessible for younger or newer gamers but also for experienced gamers who want to check out all of the details of such a magnificently-crafted game.

Overall, the graphics and art style are phenomenal, featuring vibrant colors that pop off the screen. The artwork in the background looks fantastic and rivals the best platformers such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and other games in Nintendo's vast library. Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks as good as the top games because of the art style. This game certainly holds its own after seeing how amazing Mario, Luigi and the Mushroom Kingdom looked in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo continues to perform masterful work with its design choices and art style to maximize the Switch hardware.

The animation work is amazing throughout. There's a lot of little entertaining and funny details throughout the game for each character and depending on certain parameters. For example, Mario reaching back to grab his hat that falls off when entering a pipe, or characters squeezing through pipes when in Elephant form. These might be minor animations but overall add to the whimsical nature of the game and fits perfectly with the aesthetic of the Mario universe.

The same applies to the outstanding sound design and incredible, catchy music. The quirky voice work of the characters remains present and entertaining, while the popular sound effects are on point. It's impressive how everything flows naturally throughout stages and the distinct Mario-esque effects gamers know and love still resonate decades after their introduction.

As expected, Super Mario Bros. Wonder runs flawlessly whether playing with the Switch docked or in handheld mode. There's no worry of glitches or technical hiccups as it carries the tradition of high-quality polish seen throughout the series.

Conclusion

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is easily among the most enjoyable 2D Mario games and platform games of all time. It is arguably one of the most fitting titles for a game in the series because it is impossible not to be overcome by a true sense of wonder from not knowing what will come next in this unpredictable experience. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is filled with many jaw-dropping, 'wow' moments that are among the most memorable across the entire Mario franchise.

Nintendo manages to push the series forward while also capitalizing on the building blocks paved by the best games in the series. Super Mario Bros. Wonder provides a unique spin on many of the nostalgic gameplay designs originated on the NES and SNES while looking better than ever and playing as smoothly as ever. It's amazing just how different this game is while staying true to the roots of 2D Mario games and the familiar norms of the franchise.