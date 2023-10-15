X

NFL

    49ers' Fans Livid After Jake Moody's Missed FG, Controversial Penalty in Browns Loss

    Francisco RosaOctober 15, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    It was a rough day at the office for Jake Moody.

    The San Francisco 49ers' kicker had people questioning why the organization used a third-round pick on him this year as he missed two field goals—including the potential game-winner—in a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

    With a rough offensive performance for much of the afternoon, Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense managed to get Moody into great field goal range with a chance to escape Cleveland with a victory and remain undefeated.

    However, the rookie missed a 41-yard attempt with just six seconds remaining, sealing the game for the Browns.

    It was an all-around disappointing performance from the 49ers as the Bay Area Buzzsaw from last week's win against the Dallas Cowboys looked more like a dull butterknife against an elite Browns' defense.

    It also wasn't helpful that both Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were loss to injury at different points in the game.

    Purdy, who was previously undefeated in the regular season, had a particularly rough game. He missed plenty of seemingly simple throws and ended the day with just 125 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

    Nonetheless, much of the blame was placed squarely on Moody's young shoulders by NFL fans.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Jake Moody's kick is NO GOOD ❌<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/D8a0Nvn8Oq">pic.twitter.com/D8a0Nvn8Oq</a>

    theScore Bet @theScoreBet

    The 49ers to Jake Moody in the locker room after the game: <a href="https://t.co/5RTKByvxne">pic.twitter.com/5RTKByvxne</a>

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> used a 3rd round pick to Draft their Kicker Jake Moody this past season.<br><br>He just missed a 41-yard game winner against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> down 19-17.<a href="https://t.co/DA2Qw9zEzc">pic.twitter.com/DA2Qw9zEzc</a><a href="https://t.co/afj4FXGqRB">https://t.co/afj4FXGqRB</a> <a href="https://t.co/ShMRLHZ431">pic.twitter.com/ShMRLHZ431</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    JAKE MOODY <a href="https://t.co/EIPAy6SOAW">pic.twitter.com/EIPAy6SOAW</a>

    🍻 @KennethBurgers

    Jake moody in the clutch: <a href="https://t.co/7Z49Hbvpcg">pic.twitter.com/7Z49Hbvpcg</a>

    OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers

    Jake Moody misses the game winning FG from 41 yards out 💔

    Bovada @BovadaOfficial

    JAKE MOODY TO STAY UNDEFEATED <a href="https://t.co/bM0mD8GqQT">pic.twitter.com/bM0mD8GqQT</a>

    Kilo @KiloBeatsOG

    Jake Moody tryna get into 49ers facility Monday <a href="https://t.co/dZ7nX3ZNxh">pic.twitter.com/dZ7nX3ZNxh</a>

    The one bright spot for San Francisco was its defense that contained Cleveland and third-string quarterback P.J. Walker for much of the afternoon.

    However, a key fourth-quarter drive that gave the Browns the lead was filled with controversy as the 49ers had a couple questionable penalties called against them.

    The big one came on a 3rd-and-10 play at Cleveland's 26 that resulted in Tashaun Gibson Sr. being called for unnecessary roughness on wideout Elijah Moore, keeping the drive alive.

    It had a lot of fans and pundits fuming.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    That was a game-altering penalty that the officials called against Tashaun Gipson Sr. <br><br>Cleveland would've faced 4th-and-10 against this 49ers defense. Instead, their offense began rolling

    Tyler Dunne @TyDunne

    What an egregious penalty against San Francisco. Once again, the NFL requires a defensive back to vanish out of thin air. Absolutely nothing Tashaun Gipson can do.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    The personal foul against Tashaun Gipson Sr. keeps the Browns alive. Officials ruled that he didn't let Elijah Moore land. Brutal break for the 49ers

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    I don't think that was a helmet-to-helmet on Tashaun Gipson. That's a bad call, just hard for officials to see in live time.

    Artie Schweitzer @ArtieSchweitzer

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> isn't the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> anymore…that flag on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> safety Tashaun Gipson is pathetic and sooo bad…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> just got a gift from the refs and then another one on defensive holding…HATE it when the refs take over games… Just bad all around

    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    What exactly is Tashaun Gipson supposed to do there?

    Justin O @lonelyjetsfan1

    Horrible call against Tashaun Gipson

    Nik- #HereWeGo @NikkF07

    Oh my lord that's a BOGUS penalty on Tashaun Gipson!!! He played the body!!!!!!!!

    FNF NFL @fnfantasyleeg

    Tashaun Gipson just made the same hit Kyle Hammilton made, no ejection.

    Jake @0xBStad

    Terrible call in Tashaun Gipson in this Browns/Niners game. What is he supposed to do there? Didn't even make contact with the WR's head. Bad call, soft football.

    Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi

    How is that a personal foul on Tashaun Gipson? He led with his arms in front of his helmet and hit the shoulder. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Next up for San Francisco is a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night with a chance to get back to their winning ways.