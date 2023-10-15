49ers' Fans Livid After Jake Moody's Missed FG, Controversial Penalty in Browns Loss

Jason Miller/Getty Images

It was a rough day at the office for Jake Moody.

The San Francisco 49ers' kicker had people questioning why the organization used a third-round pick on him this year as he missed two field goals—including the potential game-winner—in a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

With a rough offensive performance for much of the afternoon, Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense managed to get Moody into great field goal range with a chance to escape Cleveland with a victory and remain undefeated.

However, the rookie missed a 41-yard attempt with just six seconds remaining, sealing the game for the Browns.

It was an all-around disappointing performance from the 49ers as the Bay Area Buzzsaw from last week's win against the Dallas Cowboys looked more like a dull butterknife against an elite Browns' defense.

It also wasn't helpful that both Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey were loss to injury at different points in the game.

Purdy, who was previously undefeated in the regular season, had a particularly rough game. He missed plenty of seemingly simple throws and ended the day with just 125 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Nonetheless, much of the blame was placed squarely on Moody's young shoulders by NFL fans.

The one bright spot for San Francisco was its defense that contained Cleveland and third-string quarterback P.J. Walker for much of the afternoon.

However, a key fourth-quarter drive that gave the Browns the lead was filled with controversy as the 49ers had a couple questionable penalties called against them.

The big one came on a 3rd-and-10 play at Cleveland's 26 that resulted in Tashaun Gibson Sr. being called for unnecessary roughness on wideout Elijah Moore, keeping the drive alive.

It had a lot of fans and pundits fuming.