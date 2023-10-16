3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 6 Loss vs. Browns

2 of 3

The 49ers cannot do much on the injury front aside from providing treatment and hoping for the best. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, must place a large focus on cleaning up the mistakes.



San Francisco came into Sunday tied for ninth in the NFL with 33 penalties, and two of the teams ahead of them played their sixth games on Thursday night. Against Cleveland, the 49ers were flagged 12 times for 105 yards.



A pair of defensive penalties—one of them a very questionable unnecessary roughness call on Tashaun Gipson Sr.—aided the Browns on their late go-ahead scoring drive.



While some of the calls we saw on Sunday were dicey, there were called on both sides. Cleveland was flagged 13 times for 119 yards.



Until this point, the 49ers' talent has been too overwhelming for the team to suffer too heavily from mistakes. In a close road game against a great defense and without two key playmakers, penalties were a difference-maker.

