Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2024 NHL Free Agency

Following nearly 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues and a brief sojourn with the New York Rangers, Vladimir Tarasenko became one of the biggest names in the 2023 NHL free-agent market on July 1.

Nearly a month into free agency, though, he wound up accepting a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators.

A six-time 30-plus goal scorer, Tarasenko couldn't find lucrative long-term offers in a tight market for free agents with so many teams carrying limited cap space. Age may have been a factor for the 31-year-old along with a decline in production with just 18 goals in 69 games with the Blues and Rangers last season. He also has a history of shoulder ailments.

The winger is betting on himself with his one-year deal with the Senators. If he can regain his 30-goal form and help the rebuilding club reach the playoffs, it would alleviate any concerns about his level of play or his health heading into next summer's free-agent market.

For the Senators, they're hoping Tarasenko's goal-scoring prowess and his experience as a Stanley Cup champion with the Blues in 2018-19 will provide a boost to their roster.

A big season on his part could also prompt management to attempt to re-sign him. They have $13.6 million in cap space for 2024-25 with 15 active roster players under contract.

Prediction

Tarasenko could mesh well with the Senators and accept a multi-year offer to stay in Ottawa. But it won't be surprising if he parlays what he hopes will be a resurgent season into a better deal with a Stanley Cup contender. The Carolina Hurricanes could be among his suitors.