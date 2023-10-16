Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire AddsOctober 16, 2023
There are favorable match-ups for fantasy managers in Week 7 of the NFL, including what has the potential to be a barnburner between the Miami Dolphins and the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
There are also questions surrounding the availability of Christian McCaffrey, who exited Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury. His absence would prove problematic for many a manager and create a mad rush to the waiver wire to find any kind of replacement for one of the league's best players.
Who should managers expect big seasons from and which waiver wire addition can help fill the void that McCaffrey's potential absence could create?
Find out with this preview of the week to come in fantasy football.
All stats via FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Rankings and Projections
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (400 yds, 4TDs, 3 rushes, 35 yds)
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (350 yds, 3 TDs, 4 rushes, 30 yds, TD)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears (140 yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec., 25 yds, TD)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (9 rec., 165 yds, 2 TDs)
- AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins (7 rec., 180 yds, 2 TDs)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (120 yds, TD, 4 rec., 40 yds)
- Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (110 yds, TD, 2 rec, 25 yds)
- David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (65 yds, 2 TDs, 3 rec., 20 yds)
- Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh Steelers (100 yds, 4 rec., 30 yds, TD)
- DeAndre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins (50 yds, TD, 5 rec., 50 yds)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8 rec., 50 yds, TD)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (45 yds, TD, 3 rec., 35 yds)
- Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears (8 rec., 75 yds)
- Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints (7 rec., 65 yds)
- James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (45 yds, TD)
Rankings and projections for Week 7 are as follows:
Waiver Wire Add: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers
The loss of Christian McCaffrey to an oblique injury during Sunday's loss to Cleveland surely has fantasy managers holding their collective breath about his availability, both next week and long-term.
While there is no definitive answer about his ability to suit up in Week 7, it is time to prepare for the possibility that he will not.
The do-it-all scatback has been one of the most valuable players in fantasy, thanks in large part to his ability to run and catch the ball out of the backfield. He is a multipurpose player who Kyle Shanahan relies on to be the centerpiece of his complex offense.
Without him, the Niners have a major hole to fill that could adversely affect their ability to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC if he misses an extended period of time, and fantasy managers will be left scrambling for a player to replace him.
They should look no further than the man behind him on the depth chart, Elijah Mitchell.
His rookie season of 2021 saw him greatly contribute to the offense, with 963 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while adding another tuddy and 137 yards receiving. He was what McCaffrey is, without the veteran expertise.
Injuries plagued him a year ago, necessitating the trade that brought CMC to San Francisco from Carolina.
Now, he has the opportunity to compile yards and be the primary back while second-year back Jordan Mason comes off the bench. It was not a pretty first impression for Mitchell Sunday, with two carries for under three yards, but that was against what is a historically good Cleveland Browns defense to this point.
San Francisco has a favorable matchup against a middle-of-the-pack Minnesota Vikings defense that is giving up 102.4 per game on the ground.
With a week of practice reps in him, Mitchell should start Sunday's game and remind fans, analysts, and fantasy managers why he was previously touted as the next big thing in San Francisco.
He is currently available in 72 percent of Yahoo and 73 percent of ESPN leagues.
Waiver Wire Add: Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Don't look now but the Kansas City Chiefs may be quietly developing a receiving threat outside of Travis Kelce.
Second-year receiver Rashee Rice has been targeted 21 times over the last four games, catching 16 of them for 196 yards and a touchdown. While those are hardly Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase numbers, they do tell the story of a young receiver building both chemistry and confidence with his quarterback.
In Week 7, against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is giving up the third most points to opposing receivers with 42, Rice could have the breakout game of his career.
Fantasy managers facing bye week holes or in need of injury replacements should, at the very least, claim Rice and stash him. At best, they should consider him for a weekly FLEX spot, particularly as he continues to establish himself in a Kansas City offense badly seeking receiving threats other than their All-Pro tight end.
Skyy Moore has not developed into that player, opening the door for Rice.
Take him now, reap the rewards later in the season as he becomes a bigger part of what the Chiefs attempt to do in their pursuit for a second, consecutive Super Bowl title.