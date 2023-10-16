Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

2 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The loss of Christian McCaffrey to an oblique injury during Sunday's loss to Cleveland surely has fantasy managers holding their collective breath about his availability, both next week and long-term.

While there is no definitive answer about his ability to suit up in Week 7, it is time to prepare for the possibility that he will not.

The do-it-all scatback has been one of the most valuable players in fantasy, thanks in large part to his ability to run and catch the ball out of the backfield. He is a multipurpose player who Kyle Shanahan relies on to be the centerpiece of his complex offense.

Without him, the Niners have a major hole to fill that could adversely affect their ability to land the No. 1 seed in the NFC if he misses an extended period of time, and fantasy managers will be left scrambling for a player to replace him.

They should look no further than the man behind him on the depth chart, Elijah Mitchell.

His rookie season of 2021 saw him greatly contribute to the offense, with 963 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while adding another tuddy and 137 yards receiving. He was what McCaffrey is, without the veteran expertise.

Injuries plagued him a year ago, necessitating the trade that brought CMC to San Francisco from Carolina.

Now, he has the opportunity to compile yards and be the primary back while second-year back Jordan Mason comes off the bench. It was not a pretty first impression for Mitchell Sunday, with two carries for under three yards, but that was against what is a historically good Cleveland Browns defense to this point.

San Francisco has a favorable matchup against a middle-of-the-pack Minnesota Vikings defense that is giving up 102.4 per game on the ground.

With a week of practice reps in him, Mitchell should start Sunday's game and remind fans, analysts, and fantasy managers why he was previously touted as the next big thing in San Francisco.