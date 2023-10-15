James Harden Rumors: 76ers' Morey Holding Up Trade; Knows Clippers' Mann Untouchable

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

James Harden is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is reportedly the one "holding up" a potential deal to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Clippers have no desire to increase an offer of a first-round pick, draft-pick swap and expiring contracts seeing as how they are "the only team bidding" for Harden and don't have much incentive to give up more.

Pompey noted Morey is aware the Clippers view Terance Mann as "untouchable" but still hasn't completed a deal because Philadelphia wants the guard and first-round picks involved.

Harden's relationship with Morey remains under the spotlight after he said in August the president of basketball operations "is a liar" and that he wouldn't want to be a part of the same organization.

The guard reiterated that the relationship cannot be repaired.

"It's not even about this situation, this is in life," Harden said, per Pompey. "When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage. When you lose trust in someone … it's pretty simple."

Yet he has been practicing and even praised new 76ers head coach Nick Nurse. It seems like the plan is for Harden to suit up, even if he isn't happy with the current situation after exercising his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 campaign.

As for the 76ers, Pompey noted they want an All-Star player if they are going to give him up in a trade. That seems highly unlikely if the Clippers are the only team negotiating, as Los Angeles is in win-now mode and likely won't be looking to part with pieces who could help it win a championship.

Time is running out with Philadelphia scheduled to start its season on Oct. 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks and Boston Celtics are likely better constructed to win a championship than Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference, and the Miami Heat and even Cleveland Cavaliers could fall into that category as well depending on how the season unfolds.

That is especially the case if the 76ers trade Harden, who may be past his peak at 34 years old but still led the league with 10.7 assists per game last season.