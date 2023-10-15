Arnold Classic Europe 2023 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money, Twitter Reaction

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Mika Sihvonen successfully defended his crown in the IFBB Elite Pro World Championships at the 2023 Arnold Classic Europe on Saturday.

Sihvonen fended off Eddy Wilson to win the men's bodybuilding competition for the second straight year, per Evolution of Bodybuilding.

Here are the major winners from the weekend:

Arnold Classic Europe Winners

Bodybuilding: Mika Sihvonen (Finland)

Men's Physique: Dmytro Horobets (United States)

Classic Physique: Yuri Valentim (Angola)

Women's Bikini Fitness: Marina Mocanu (Czech Republic)

Women's Bodyfitness: Alina Yaman (Ukraine)

Wilson did his best to dethrone Sihvonen, and he's unlikely to come away disappointed from a runner-up finish. Coming out on top against the 50-year-old only burnishes Sihvonen's reputation on the biggest stage.

In the men's physique competition, Dmytro Horobets extended his reign of dominance and won his fourth straight title. He has collected seven total trophies across the Arnold Classic in Europe and Africa.

Thierry Bayala was the runner-up to Horobets for the first three of those triumphs. Without Bayala in the field, Isaac Ebagnilin improved upon his third-place position in 2022 and wound up second behind Horobets.