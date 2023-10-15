Giants vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNFOctober 15, 2023
Giants vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF
The sixth Sunday Night Football matchup of the season will feature the New York Giants looking to pull off an upset against the Buffalo Bills on the road in primetime.
The two teams have been trending in opposite directions throughout the early part of the season, but there's still intrigue in the matchup For instance, this will be Brian Daboll's first game against the Bills since leaving Buffalo to take the head coaching job with the Giants.
Daboll had early success in Year 1 with the Giants, but this season is putting his skills to the test. A 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 has been the highlight of the season, they've lost every other game by double digits thus far.
The Bills stumbled out of the gate with a perplexing loss to the New York Jets in Week 1. Then they went on to rattle off three consecutive blowout wins before losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
It's not a game that looks close on paper which means bettors might want to be looking at the angles that could make this game interesting as well as profitable. Here's a look at the matchup through that scope.
Schedule, Odds and Spread
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC/Peacock
Moneyline: Giants +750 ($100 wager wins $750); Bills -1200 ($1200 wager wins $100)
Spread: Bills -15
Over/Under: 44
Odds from DraftKings.
Game Preview and Prediction
It isn't hard to see how the oddsmakers arrived at this massive line. The New York Giants haven't proven to be very good at football while the Bills have mostly looked just like the Super Bowl contenders they are.
The Giants were going to have a hard time repeating last year's success to begin with, but injuries certainly haven't helped. Daboll's team has quite a few significant ones and this week the injury report is a lengthy one.
The G-Men have 18 total players listed on the injury report and that includes a few key scratches early in quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart.
Running back Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller both carry questionable designations into Sunday.
The Bills have had their own injury troubles this season. Both Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano have already been lost for the season. Those are two of the Bills best defensive players and dealing with just one of those losses would be tough, much less two.
That being said, the Bills have enough firepower to win this one in a shootout if need be. That won't likely be necessary, though.
Due to a combination of injuries and disappointing performances, the Giants are 31st in EPA per play on offense and 30th in defense. Meanwhile, the Bills have been elite on both sides of the ball. They are third offensively and eighth inside linebackers.
With at least one starting tackle out and Tyrod Taylor set to make the start, points could be hard to come by. The Bills are likely going to put up some fireworks but they'll have to do a lot of the heavy lifting if this game will hit the over.
Prediction: Bills -15, Under
Props to Watch
A line as wide as the one the Bills are facing in giving the Giants 15 points is not one that a lot of bettors are going to love. It's a lot of point and rooting for a blowout isn't all that fun. Here's a look at some props worth considering that would make the game a bit more interesting.
Josh Allen Over 31.5 Passing Attempts (-140)
This line is simply too low. It's fair to expect a slight dip in passing attempts in a game where the game script is almost guaranteed to be in the Bills favor, but setting this at 31.5 might have been an overreaction.
Allen has hit the over on that figure every single game this season with one exception: The Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. In that game, he went 21-of-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills were playing some keep away from the powerful Dolphins offense. They aren't in that boat here and should be looking to get more in-game reps for their passing attack.
Tyrod Taylor Over 24.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
On paper, it's going to be a long road to hoe for the New York Giants. With the injuries on the offensive line and a hobbled Saquon Brakely, they don't have a lot of obvious answers tothe problems they face on Sunday night.
One thing that Taylor has going for him is his rushing ability. Taylor finished the game last week and gained 14 rushing yards despite playing just 23 offensive snaps last week. It's not hard to envision him getting flushed out of the pocket