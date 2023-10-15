Giants vs. Bills: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for SNF

2 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It isn't hard to see how the oddsmakers arrived at this massive line. The New York Giants haven't proven to be very good at football while the Bills have mostly looked just like the Super Bowl contenders they are.

The Giants were going to have a hard time repeating last year's success to begin with, but injuries certainly haven't helped. Daboll's team has quite a few significant ones and this week the injury report is a lengthy one.

The G-Men have 18 total players listed on the injury report and that includes a few key scratches early in quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart.

Running back Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller both carry questionable designations into Sunday.

The Bills have had their own injury troubles this season. Both Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano have already been lost for the season. Those are two of the Bills best defensive players and dealing with just one of those losses would be tough, much less two.

That being said, the Bills have enough firepower to win this one in a shootout if need be. That won't likely be necessary, though.

Due to a combination of injuries and disappointing performances, the Giants are 31st in EPA per play on offense and 30th in defense. Meanwhile, the Bills have been elite on both sides of the ball. They are third offensively and eighth inside linebackers.

With at least one starting tackle out and Tyrod Taylor set to make the start, points could be hard to come by. The Bills are likely going to put up some fireworks but they'll have to do a lot of the heavy lifting if this game will hit the over.