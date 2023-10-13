Giants' Daniel Jones Out vs. Bills with Neck Injury; Tyrod Taylor Will Start

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won't be able to play against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced on Friday that Jones has been ruled out for Week 6 with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor will make his first start of the season on Sunday Night Football.

Jones left New York's 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter.

"I feel fine," Jones said after the game. "I think clearly in some pain. Physical game. Meet with the doctors and trainers and then go from there."

Daboll told reporters on Monday he was "optimistic" Jones would be able to play in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones was getting beaten up behind the Giants offensive line through the first five games. He was sacked 28 times during that stretch, including 10 times against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Coming off a surprise playoff appearance last season, expectations were high for the Giants in 2023. They have not been able to live up to them thus far with a 1-4 record with all four losses by at least 15 points.

Saquon Barkley has missed three games due to a sprained ankle. Darren Waller has been the only consistent threat in the passing game. His status for Sunday is uncertain, though he has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Jones is completing 68.9 percent of his attempts with 884 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games. He's also added 197 yards and a score on 38 carries as a runner.