Syracuse HC Dino Babers: 'God Was Showing Off when He Made' FSU WR Keon Coleman

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman is God's gift to football, according to Syracuse head coach Dino Babers.

Following the Seminoles' 41-3 victory over the Orange on Saturday, Babers was quick to praise Coleman, telling reporters: "God was showing off when he made him."

Coleman was arguably the best player on the field in Saturday's matchup, catching nine passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. His athleticism was on full display as he also had what could be the catch of the year.

During the first quarter, Coleman made an impressive one-handed grab, climbing the ladder on a Syracuse defender to give Florida State the first down deep in Syracuse territory.

Coleman is in the midst of a great junior season with the Seminoles—his first year with the program. Through six games, he has caught 29 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns.

Coleman began his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Florida State. During the 2022 season, he caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Spartans.

Thanks in part to Coleman's performance this year, the Seminoles are 6-0 and appear primed to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. Even if they don't, Coleman is certainly doing more than enough to display his talents for NFL scouts.

Coleman was ranked No. 13 on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2024 NFL draft big board. Kiper believes he's firmly in the race to be the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 class behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

Kiper wrote of Coleman:

"Coleman caught three touchdown passes in the Seminoles' season-opening win over LSU. He was dominant. Last season, he had 58 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns at Michigan State. He left for Florida State in the spring. Coleman's body control impressed me when I went back this summer to watch his 2022 tape. He excels in contested-catch situations.

"With a big frame, he can bully smaller defenders. He didn't play much out of the slot last season, but he has caught three scores out of that alignment this season. His production has been up and down so far this season, but if we're projecting him forward, he's absolutely in the race to be this class' No. 2 wideout."