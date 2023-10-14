Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants 'Optimistic' RB Returns from Ankle Injury vs. Bills

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Looking for a spark to ignite their offense, the New York Giants could get Saquon Barkley back for their game against the Buffalo Bills.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are "optimistic" their star running back will be able to play on Sunday Night Football as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Barkley hasn't played since Week 2 when he suffered a sprained ankle in a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

There was initially some confusion about whether or not the injury was a low- or high-ankle sprain. Barkley confirmed prior to the Giants' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 21 it was a high-ankle sprain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the expectation is Barkley would miss three weeks. The Giants elected not to put him on injured reserve, which would have kept him for a minimum of four games.

Barkley has so far missed three games. Their rushing attack without him has been virtually nonexistent. Daniel Jones leads the team in rushing yards with 197. They have been held under 100 yards as a team on the ground in two of the past three games.

Jones has already been ruled out against the Bills with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor is set to make his first start of the season at quarterback. He hasn't started a game since Week 13 of the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.

Barkley is still the team leader in total touchdowns (two) despite not playing since Week 2. He has 155 yards from scrimmage on 38 touches.