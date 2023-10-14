Report: Johnny Wilson out for No. 4 FSU vs. Syracuse with Lower-Body Injury

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As No. 4 Florida State tries to improve to 6-0 this season on Saturday against Syracuse, it will be without one of its top offensive players.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Seminoles star receiver Johnny Wilson will be forced to miss the game due to a lower-body injury.

Entering Saturday's matchup, Wilson leads Flordia State with 357 receiving yards while also tying Keon Coleman for the team lead with 20 receptions. He's scored two touchdowns this season, both coming in last week's victory over Virginia Tech before he exited that game in the third quarter with the injury.

Thamel noted that Florida State head coach Mike Norvell indicated earlier this week that Wilson's injury won't have any long-term implications. He said the team was taking it "day by day" and was optimistic about his potential return.

While the loss of Wilson is a major blow to the Seminoles, they did receive some positive news. Per Thamel, tight end Jaheim Bell and linebacker Tatum Bethune will play against the Orange after being limited in last week's game against the Hokies.

Florida State is hoping to avoid another mid-season setback after its missteps during the 2022 campaign. The Seminoles started out 4-0 before suffering three straight losses against ranked opponents. They bounced back to win their last five regular-season games, but it wasn't enough to earn a spot in a major bowl game. Instead, Florida State settled for the Cheez-It Bowl, where it defeated Oklahoma 35-32.