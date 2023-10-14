Andrew Luck, Anthony Anderson Among Celebs at Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Stanford

David Madison/Getty Images

The stars were out in Boulder, Colorado on Friday night.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, comedian Cedric The Entertainer and actor/musician Luke Grimes were in attendance for Colorado's matchup against Stanford at Folsom Field.

Luck, a four-time Pro Bowler, played three seasons at Stanford from 2009-11 before being selected by the Colts No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL draft. He is the Cardinal's all-time leader in winning percentage by a starting quarterback.

For Anderson, getting out to Boulder to support head coach Deion Sanders, his longtime friend, was a priority:

Sanders continues to bring in big-name celebrities as his Buffaloes take the country by storm. The likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan and numerous NBA players have been out to see the football program in action this season.