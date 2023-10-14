Andrew Luck, Anthony Anderson Among Celebs at Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Stanford

Andrew Luck, Anthony Anderson Among Celebs at Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. StanfordOctober 14, 2023
The stars were out in Boulder, Colorado on Friday night.
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, comedian Cedric The Entertainer and actor/musician Luke Grimes were in attendance for Colorado's matchup against Stanford at Folsom Field.
Luck, a four-time Pro Bowler, played three seasons at Stanford from 2009-11 before being selected by the Colts No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL draft. He is the Cardinal's all-time leader in winning percentage by a starting quarterback.
For Anderson, getting out to Boulder to support head coach Deion Sanders, his longtime friend, was a priority:
9NEWS Sports Denver @9NEWSSports
"It's more than football for him, it's about family, it's about community, it's about everything. And so, that's what's important." 💛🖤<a href="https://twitter.com/anthonyanderson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anthonyanderson</a> on why he wanted to support his friend <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deionsanders</a> tonight in Boulder<br><br>Full interview by <a href="https://twitter.com/ArielleOrsuto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arielleorsuto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/7rERx4KyZh">pic.twitter.com/7rERx4KyZh</a>
Sanders continues to bring in big-name celebrities as his Buffaloes take the country by storm. The likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan and numerous NBA players have been out to see the football program in action this season.
The hype surrounding the program speaks to the culture changes that have taken place since Sanders took over as head coach ahead of the 2023 season.