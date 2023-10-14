X

    Andrew Luck, Anthony Anderson Among Celebs at Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Stanford

    Erin WalshOctober 14, 2023

    PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Former Stanford and NFL quarterback Andrew Luck is inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of a Pac-12 NCAA college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks on September 30, 2023 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
    David Madison/Getty Images

    The stars were out in Boulder, Colorado on Friday night.

    Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, actor/comedian Anthony Anderson, comedian Cedric The Entertainer and actor/musician Luke Grimes were in attendance for Colorado's matchup against Stanford at Folsom Field.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Coach Prime and the Buffs brought the stars out for Friday Night Lights 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/mri5pQY6qq">pic.twitter.com/mri5pQY6qq</a>

    Luck, a four-time Pro Bowler, played three seasons at Stanford from 2009-11 before being selected by the Colts No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL draft. He is the Cardinal's all-time leader in winning percentage by a starting quarterback.

    For Anderson, getting out to Boulder to support head coach Deion Sanders, his longtime friend, was a priority:

    9NEWS Sports Denver @9NEWSSports

    "It's more than football for him, it's about family, it's about community, it's about everything. And so, that's what's important." 💛🖤<a href="https://twitter.com/anthonyanderson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anthonyanderson</a> on why he wanted to support his friend <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deionsanders</a> tonight in Boulder<br><br>Full interview by <a href="https://twitter.com/ArielleOrsuto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@arielleorsuto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/9sports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#9sports</a> <a href="https://t.co/7rERx4KyZh">pic.twitter.com/7rERx4KyZh</a>

    Sanders continues to bring in big-name celebrities as his Buffaloes take the country by storm. The likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan and numerous NBA players have been out to see the football program in action this season.

    The hype surrounding the program speaks to the culture changes that have taken place since Sanders took over as head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

