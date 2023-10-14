Video: Ref Warns PA for Playing Music as Stanford Snaps vs. Deion Sanders' Colorado

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

College football referees don't often threaten to penalize a team for something unrelated to the action on the field, but that's what occurred on Friday night in Boulder, Colorado.

At the start of the second quarter during Friday's game between Colorado and Stanford at Folsom Field, the referee warned the Buffaloes' public address announcer to stop playing music while the Cardinal were in formation on offense and ready to snap the ball.

The referee added that any further playing of music or sound effects would result in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Colorado.

According to the NCAA rulebook, all music and sound effects must stop prior to the offense getting ready to snap the ball:

"Artificial crowd noise, by conference policy or mutual consent of the institutions, is allowed. The noise level must be consistent throughout the game for both teams. However, all current rules remain in effect dealing with bands, music and other sounds. When the snap is imminent, the band/music must stop playing. As with all administrative rules, the referee may stop the game and direct game management to adjust."

The music playing just before the snap was the least of Stanford's problems during the first half of Friday's game.

Colorado mounted a 29-0 lead heading into halftime courtesy of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 72 yards on eight carries.

Wide receiver Xavier Weaver caught two of Sanders' touchdown passes and he also rushed for a score. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was making his return from a lacerated liver, caught the other touchdown.

Hunter hadn't suited up in a game since a Sept. 16 matchup against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported ahead of Friday's matchup that Hunter's snap count would be "monitored."