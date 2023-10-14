MLB Rumors: Buster Posey's Close Friend Mark Hallberg Interviews to Be Giants Manager

Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

With the recent dismissal of manager Gave Kapler, the San Francisco Giants are on the hunt for their new manager and Mark Hallberg, the team's third-base coach has emerged as the leading in-house candidate, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

Slusser reported that Hallberg interviewed for the open position at some point this week along with several other members of the Giants' organization.

Hallberg, 37, is close friends with former San Francisco star catcher Buster Posey, who he played with in college, and is well-respected by people in the ball club.

Hallberg has been with the Giants dating back to the 2020 season, one season prior to Posey's retirement and was named the team's third-base coach following the 2021 campaign.

He and Posey played together at Florida State in 2007 and was a staple for the Seminoles while playing shortstop. He slashed .360/.447/.476 in 250 at bats and was named All-Conference First Team in the ACC.

Other in-house candidates for the Giants' is bench coach Kai Correa and former third-base coach Ron Wotus, who is now a special adviser with the team. Donnie Ecker, the bench coach for the Texas Rangers' and the hitting coach for San Francisco's 107-win team in 2021 is also up for the job.