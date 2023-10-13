Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Among 4 NBA Rookies to Sign Jordan Brand Shoe Contracts

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Through summer league and an impressive preseason debut, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has had a pretty good start to his NBA career.

And now, he's making strides off the court as well, becoming one of just four rookies from this year's draft class to sign with Jordan Brand. He joined Orlando's Jett Howard, Detroit's Marcus Sasser and Houston's Cam Whitmore.

Jaquez couldn't be more excited to join the "Jumpman."

"The emotion that came to mind when I found out I was going to be a Jordan Brand athlete was pure excitement," Jaquez told the Boardroom. It's a dream-come-true. I've been playing in Jordan Brand shoes my whole life, but to be officially signed is another level of exclusivity."

Starring at UCLA for the last few years, Jaquez is no stranger to the Jordan Brand, having worn the logo on his chest for his last two collegiate seasons. During his final campaign with the Bruins he was named a Second-Team All-American and the PAC-12 Player of the Year.

He's not the only notable member of Heat Culture to sign with Jordan, All-Star center and defensive stalwart Bam Adebayo signed in 2021.