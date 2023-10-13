X

    NFL Scouts Compare Caleb Williams to 'Peak-Era' Aaron Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes

    Julia StumbaughOctober 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans looks on during the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Teams off to a slow start to the 2023 NFL season have one thing to look forward to: next spring's draft.

    That's when they could get a shot at projected No. 1 pick USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who one AFC regional scout described as a player similar to "peak-era Aaron Rodgers," according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

    "To me, he's peak-era Aaron Rodgers," the scout said. "The way he moves in the pocket to create passing windows and then, boom, he's thrown a no-looker across his body or a deep ball that looked impossible."

    Another AFC scout echoed that comparison, according to Miller.

    "When everyone said Mahomes, I said young Aaron Rodgers," the other scout said. "Just Google 2008-2012 Rodgers highlights. It's awesome. And it looks just like Williams."

    Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 14-1 record in 2011 as he racked up a career-high 4,643 yards in a MVP season ranked by ESPN's Aaron Schatz as one of the best by a quarterback in the modern NFL.

    Williams had a similarly historic Heisman Trophy campaign for USC in 2022, when he threw for a school-record 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. Based on Williams' highlight-studded tape, scouts expect he will be able to recreate that success at the NFL level in the near future.