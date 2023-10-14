AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 13

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 13.

This week's show had a relatively tame lineup with no title matches, but we did get a few exciting bouts to keep us interested.

Funnily enough, each division was represented across the four matches. The women's division was highlighted when Skye Blue took on the more experienced Emi Sakura.

The men's singles, tag and trios divisions were also highlighted across the other three contests on the card. In a weird way, it provided a kind of symmetry to the show.