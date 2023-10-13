Pete Alonso's 2024 Will Define His Mets Legacy, Next Contract Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The long-term status of Pete Alonso as a member of the New York Mets figures to be one of the burning questions surrounding the team and thanks to an update from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, there is a bit of clarity as far as where things stand as of this time.

Heyman reported, "It doesn't feel like there's momentum toward a quick deal for Pete Alonso, so the Mets' best hope to make the homegrown slugging star a lifetime Met probably comes when he's a free agent next winter."

It would seem as though the appropriate approach would be to get something done as soon as possible so as not to hurt feelings or give the impression that the team would be OK with moving on from Alonso, but new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns does not appear ready to take that approach.

He is, though, committed to having Alonso on the roster for the start of next season, as Heyman reported. "New Mets honcho David Stearns said he expects Alonso to be a Met come Opening Day, and a trade does seem unlikely with the Mets aiming to compete in 2024."

This is despite reports that the Chicago Cubs are interested in acquiring the home run hitter and pairing him with their bat-heavy lineup that features Cody Bellinger (at least for now), Nico Hoerner, and Dansy Swanson.

It is no wonder another team would be intrigued by the possibility of adding Alonso to their roster.

His batting average was uncharacteristically low at .217 but he still blasted 46 homers in 2023, drove in 118 runs, and recorded a WAR of 2.8. He has a

With a deal looking unlikely, Alonso will have the opportunity to prove to management, fans, and his teammates what he means to the Mets organization in 2024. Another year of bashing the baseball, driving in runs, providing clubhouse leadership, and, most importantly, getting back to winning ways will enhance his value to the team.

It will also make him a hot commodity and drive up any contract offers he may receive from other teams, such as the aforementioned Cubs when he enters free agency for the first time in his career.