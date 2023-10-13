NFL Rumors: Frank Clark Released by Broncos After Contract Restructure, Trade Buzz

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

One day after having his contract restructured, Frank Clark is going to be released by the Denver Broncos.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos decided to release the three-time Pro Bowler after being "unable to find a trade partner that all sides are comfortable with."

There was some trade buzz on Thursday after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Clark agreed to restructure his deal by giving back a $1.7 million base salary and reducing his pay for the rest of the season to the minimum $841,000.

In some ways, this echoed what the Broncos did last week with Randy Gregory. They were reportedly set to release the 30-year-old, but the San Francisco 49ers stepped in to trade for him after the Broncos agreed to pay most of his remaining salary this season.

Clark was a late signing by the Broncos during the offseason. He joined the team on a one-year deal in June after spending the previous four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After playing in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Clark missed the next three games with a hip injury. He returned to the field in Week 5, playing 11 snaps in a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets.

Clark didn't play on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was officially ruled out with an illness after not practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Despite his lack of game time and production so far this season, Clark could be an attractive addition for teams seeking pass-rush help. His 55.5 sacks since the start of the 2016 season rank 15th among all players.