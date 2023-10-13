Dillon Danis Rips Logan Paul, Says He Missed Weight for Fight: 'Bunch of Bulls--t'

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ahead of his Saturday boxing match against YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul, MMA fighter Dillon Danis claimed Friday that Paul missed weight for their bout.

In a series of tweets, Danis accused Paul of weighing in after the imposed deadline to which Paul responded by saying that Danis is "scared" of him:

Earlier Friday, Paul posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed him weighing in at 194.3 pounds:

Paul and Danis are fighting at a catchweight of 195 pounds, and with Paul coming in at 194.3 pounds, it suggests that the fight is still on.

Danis and Paul have been at odds for months leading up to their bout, which will take place on the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday.

Originally, Danis was supposed to fight KSI in January, but he pulled out 10 days before the match was set to take place. This time, Danis is taking on KSI's Prime energy and sports drink business partner in Paul.

Danis vs. Paul is arguably the most highly anticipated fight on the card due to the fact that Danis has taken constant personal shots at Paul and his fiancé, model Nina Agdal, on X in recent months.

The harassment advanced to the point that Agdal was granted a temporary restraining order against Danis, per TMZ Sports. It was also reported by TMZ that Agdal filed a lawsuit against Danis.

All of the tension came to a head Thursday when a brawl broke out at the press conference promoting the fight.

According to Sean O'Brien of TalkSport.com, Paul threw a bottle at Danis, prompting Danis to throw a microphone at Paul, which cut Paul's face.

Throughout the pre-fight process, Paul has expressed concern over Danis pulling out of the fight, much like he did prior to his match against KSI.

In August, Paul revealed on his Impaulsive podcast (h/t Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com) that a clause was placed in the fight contract stating that Danis would have to pay $100,000 if he dropped out for a non-legitimate reason.

Paul's tweet Friday suggested that he felt Danis' complaint over the weigh-in may have been a last-ditch effort to get the bout called off.