NLCS Bracket 2023: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions

Arizona and Philadelphia used a barrage of home runs to defeat the top two teams in the National League.

The Diamondbacks had seven players combined for nine long balls in the NLDS win over the Dodgers.

The Phillies were powered by back-to-back two-homer games from Nick Castellanos and a two-homer Game 3 out of Bryce Harper.

In total. the Phillies mashed 11 home runs over four games to eliminate Atlanta in the NLDS for the second consecutive season.

The conventional wisdom may be that the bats will show down due to the multi-day layoff and the pitchers expected to throw in Games 1 and 2.

However, Zac Gallen and Aaron Nola were prone to home run concessions in parts of the regular season.

Nola allowed 32 home runs and Gallen conceded 22 long balls in the regular season. Both right-handed hurlers lowered their home run totals in September, but they are still susceptible to giving up a few long fly balls.

The two NLCS foes combined for 27 runs over a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in May. Six dingers were hit over those three contests, and Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was the only starter in that series to give up multiple home runs.