NLCS Bracket 2023: TV Schedule, Early Odds and PredictionsOctober 13, 2023
NLCS Bracket 2023: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions
The NLCS will pit two wild-card teams against each other for the second straight year.
The Philadelphia Phillies, who beat the San Diego Padres in 2022, take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in one of the most unexpected LCS matchups in recent memory.
Philadelphia conquered Atlanta and its best record in Major League Baseball in four games, while Arizona swept the Los Angeles Dodgers with an offensive outburst.
Both teams enter the NLCS with hot bats, but each side also possesses two high-quality pitchers who have the potential to throw four games in the best-of-seven series.
Philadelphia, who finished two seeds higher than Arizona in the wild-card race, hosts Games 1 and 2, as well as Games 6 and 7, if necessary. The Diamondbacks will have their first NLCS home games since 2007 in Games 3-5.
NLCS Odds and Schedule
To Win NLCS
Philadelphia (-155; bet $155 to win $100)
Arizona (+125; bet $100 to win $125)
Schedule
Game 1: Monday, October 16 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 2: Tuesday, October 17 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 3: Thursday, October 19 (5:07 p.m. ET)
Game 4: Friday, October 20 (8:07 p.m. ET)
Game 5: Saturday, October 21 (8:07 p.m. ET) - if necessary
Game 6: Monday, October 23 (5:07 p.m. ET) - if necessary
Game 7: Tuesday, October 24 (8:07 p.m. ET) - if necessary
All games televised on TBS and can be live-streamed on Max.
Offensive Surges Carry into NLCS
Arizona and Philadelphia used a barrage of home runs to defeat the top two teams in the National League.
The Diamondbacks had seven players combined for nine long balls in the NLDS win over the Dodgers.
The Phillies were powered by back-to-back two-homer games from Nick Castellanos and a two-homer Game 3 out of Bryce Harper.
In total. the Phillies mashed 11 home runs over four games to eliminate Atlanta in the NLDS for the second consecutive season.
The conventional wisdom may be that the bats will show down due to the multi-day layoff and the pitchers expected to throw in Games 1 and 2.
However, Zac Gallen and Aaron Nola were prone to home run concessions in parts of the regular season.
Nola allowed 32 home runs and Gallen conceded 22 long balls in the regular season. Both right-handed hurlers lowered their home run totals in September, but they are still susceptible to giving up a few long fly balls.
The two NLCS foes combined for 27 runs over a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in May. Six dingers were hit over those three contests, and Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was the only starter in that series to give up multiple home runs.
Both teams may not match their NLDS home-run hitting output, but there should still be a decent amount of long balls to open up the NLCS at a hitter-friendly ball park.
Phillies Hold Edge in Experience, Pitching
Philadelphia's trip to the World Series last year should be an invaluable resource for it to bank on in the NLCS.
The Phillies brought back most of their core and added Trea Turner, who hit a home run in the NLDS-clinching Game 4 on Thursday night.
Philadelphia's biggest on-field edge could come from Wheeler, who was magnificent in his two postseason starts.
Wheeler struck out 18 batters and allowed just eight hits over 13 innings versus the Miami Marlins and Atlanta.
The right-handed ace should get the ball in Game 1 and at least once more in the series. Those are two games the Phillies should expect to win.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson struck a perfect balance with his bullpen against Atlanta, even if that meant throwing closer Craig Kimbrel in the seventh inning of Game 4.
Philadelphia's pitching was rarely troubled by Atlanta's record-setting lineup, and if it can at least contain Arizona's bats, it could surge into its second consecutive World Series, where it could potentially have a rematch with the Houston Astros.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.