Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Celebrates INT on 'Old Ass' Odell Beckham Jr. in New Video

Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Celebrates INT on 'Old Ass' Odell Beckham Jr. in New VideoOctober 12, 2023
To Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is old news.
During the fourth quarter of a 17-10 Week 5 win over the Ravens, Porter intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Beckham in the end zone. When he returned to the bench, he was quick to trash talk the three-time Pro Bowler, saying he "strapped up his old ass."
Porter can be heard making the remark in a Week 5 mic'd up video posted by the NFL to YouTube (21:55 mark).
"I'm like, 'Go ahead and run that.' I already knew it was coming," Porter said to a teammate.
When asked who he was covering, Porter told the teammate that it was Beckham, adding that he "strapped up his old ass. I told him."
Porter, a 2023 second-round pick out of Penn State, has recorded one interception, two pass breakups and six tackles in five games. He's currently behind Patrick Peterson on the depth chart.
The Steelers are 3-2 on the season and will be off this weekend with a bye. They return to action on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Rams.