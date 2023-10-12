Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Celebrates INT on 'Old Ass' Odell Beckham Jr. in New Video

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

To Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is old news.

During the fourth quarter of a 17-10 Week 5 win over the Ravens, Porter intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Beckham in the end zone. When he returned to the bench, he was quick to trash talk the three-time Pro Bowler, saying he "strapped up his old ass."

Porter can be heard making the remark in a Week 5 mic'd up video posted by the NFL to YouTube (21:55 mark).

"I'm like, 'Go ahead and run that.' I already knew it was coming," Porter said to a teammate.

When asked who he was covering, Porter told the teammate that it was Beckham, adding that he "strapped up his old ass. I told him."

Porter, a 2023 second-round pick out of Penn State, has recorded one interception, two pass breakups and six tackles in five games. He's currently behind Patrick Peterson on the depth chart.