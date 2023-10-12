Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: NFL Told Me Not Wearing Socks 'Gives Me an Advantage'

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has opted not to wear socks on occasion during games, and that has led to repeated fines for violating the NFL's uniform policy.

But what's strange about the fines is that, according to Hill, the NFL claims the speedy wideout is gaining an advantage over the competition.

"They said me having no socks gives me an advantage," Hill said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "I was like, 'You all are going to drug test me for not wearing socks?' I'm just going to comply."

It's unclear how wearing no socks would give Hill an advantage, but he says he has a good reason for doing so.

"I get IVs before games and sometimes the timing doesn't allow me to put on socks at times and I don't want to miss plays or sometimes I have socks and it doesn't cover a certain length," Hill said.

With the fines beginning to dig deep into his pockets, Hill says he's ready to "comply" with the league's uniform policy moving forward.

"The NFL has certain rules that have been here way before I've been playing this game and they'll be here long after. It's my job to comply," Hill said.

"You get a first penalty, second penalty, third penalty and [fines] continue to multiply. I've been able to use some of my leverage to get some of those reduced. From here on out, I've got to comply."

Hill, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, is on pace to have the best season of his career. Through five games, he has caught 36 passes for 651 yards, which leads the league, and five touchdowns, which is tied for the league lead.