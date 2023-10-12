NHL Has Mexico City on 'Short List' for Future 'Global Series' Games

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL has held games across the globe over the last several seasons as part of its Global Series, and the league is considering Mexico City for future international matchups.

"Mexico City is on a short list because our teams are very interested in going there and exploring that market," NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said on ESPN's The Drop podcast this week (h/t ESPN's Greg Wyshynski).

Dating back to 2017, the NHL has held preseason and regular season games in major hockey markets such as Sweden, Finland, Germany, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. It has also played games in non-traditional markets such as China and more recently Australia.

The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes played two preseason games in Melbourne, Australia, ahead of the 2023-24 season. It was the first time the league had ever held games in the country.

Mayer also said on The Drop that "there are teams that would really love to go to Mexico."

The Coyotes are among them.

"I keep telling [the NHL], 'Guys, I don't think you understand. If you think there's a rabid fan base in Australia, any American sport event in Mexico is a massive deal for the country," Coyotes team president Xavier A. Gutierrez said.

It's also possible that the Kings and Dallas Stars, who have held hockey camps in Mexico City, would be interested in playing in the country.

With any game played outside of the U.S. or Canada, there are venue concerns, and it's unclear where the NHL would host games if it were to have teams compete in Mexico. According to Wyshynski, Azteca Stadium in Mexico City has been speculated as a venue for an outdoor game, but climate concerns could make that challenging.