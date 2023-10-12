Dana White 'Obsessed' with Las Vegas' Sphere, Eyes UFC Card at Venue in 2024

Dana White 'Obsessed' with Las Vegas' Sphere, Eyes UFC Card at Venue in 2024October 12, 2023
UFC President Dana White revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he has become "obsessed" with the brand-new Sphere arena in Las Vegas and wants to host "the greatest combat event anyone has ever seen" there.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I have become obsessed with the Sphere in Vegas..<br><br>I'm blown away by this venue and I wanna do the first live transmission out of the Sphere..<br><br>I'm gonna put on the greatest combat sporting event anybody has ever seen" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/danawhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danawhite</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/m3zxpWcGze">pic.twitter.com/m3zxpWcGze</a>
The Sphere, which can seat up to 18,600 people and cost $2.3 billion, opened on Sept. 29. U2 hosted the first show there to kick off its 25-date residency in Las Vegas, which runs until December.
It's easy to see why White wants to host an event there. The Sphere appears to bring an incredible visual experience, as evidenced by scenes from U2's concerts.
A UFC event held at the Sphere would be a unique spectacle and one worth attempting.
We'll see if that comes to fruition, but for now, the promotion's next major event is UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Oct. 21.