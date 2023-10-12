Dana White 'Obsessed' with Las Vegas' Sphere, Eyes UFC Card at Venue in 2024

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC President Dana White revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he has become "obsessed" with the brand-new Sphere arena in Las Vegas and wants to host "the greatest combat event anyone has ever seen" there.

The Sphere, which can seat up to 18,600 people and cost $2.3 billion, opened on Sept. 29. U2 hosted the first show there to kick off its 25-date residency in Las Vegas, which runs until December.

It's easy to see why White wants to host an event there. The Sphere appears to bring an incredible visual experience, as evidenced by scenes from U2's concerts.

A UFC event held at the Sphere would be a unique spectacle and one worth attempting.