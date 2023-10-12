Mary Lou Retton's Family Getting Financial Assistance from USOPC amid Hospitalization

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee revealed it is providing financial assistance to the family of gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton, who is hospitalized with pneumonia, per Christine Brennan of USA Today.

"The USOPC supports the United States Olympians and Paralympians Relief Fund to offer aid to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians facing significant hardships due to illness, death or extenuating circumstances," USOPC spokesperson Kate Hartman said.

"Upon learning of Mary Lou's condition, we immediately took action to expedite the application process for her family to receive assistance. We are currently working through the necessary details in real-time and have reached out to Mary Lou's family to offer our assistance."

Retton's daughter, McKenna Kelley, revealed in a Spotfund page that the 55-year-old "has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now."

Kelley also said Retton is not insured.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Spotfund page had more than $370,000 in donations.

Retton is an American Olympic icon who captured five medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, including the all-around gold medal. She became the first woman from the United States to win gold at the individual all-around in the Olympics.

She also took home silver medals in the team competition and vault and bronze medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Retton helped set the stage for future American dominance in the individual all-around competition, as Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabrielle Douglas, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee have all triumphed since.