Video: Logan Paul, Dillon Danis Throw Bottles at Each Other at Pre-Fight Event

Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Tempers boiled over Thursday during the press conference for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' upcoming fight.

Paul threw what appeared to be a water bottle at Danis, who walked toward the WWE star and responded in kind. Security personnel intervened to keep the two separated.

A similar scene played out at the press conference confirming the bout in August. Paul had a cake made in Danis' likeness to "celebrate" the MMA fighter's 30th birthday. He then took a piece of the cake and threw it at Danis.

Fans typically watch moments like this with a skeptical eye. How much is real and how much is merely a stage production in order to build excitement and intrigue?

The bad blood between Paul and Danis seems very real, though, with the former taking exception from the outset to trash talk made at the expense of his fiancée. And that's only one subplot in their ongoing feud.