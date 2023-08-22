X

    Video: Logan Paul Throws Cake at Dillon Danis During Fight Press Conference

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 22, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Logan Paul in the ring during WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
    Unique Nicole/Getty Images

    Logan Paul's rivalry with Dillon Dannis has gone from verbal jabs to throwing cake.

    Yes, cake.

    Paul added projectile baked goods to the mix Tuesday at a press conference hyping their October fight, launching the head of a birthday cake at Dannis.

    Dexerto @Dexerto

    Logan Paul really brought a cake of Dillon Danis <a href="https://t.co/7AXlidGDcv">pic.twitter.com/7AXlidGDcv</a>

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    Logan Paul throws Dillion Danis' head at... DILLON DANIS 😱🍰<br><br>LIVE on DAZN PPV, October 14<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KSIFury?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KSIFury</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulDanis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulDanis</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MisfitsBoxing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@misfitsboxing</a> <a href="https://t.co/fiHOKZhEIO">pic.twitter.com/fiHOKZhEIO</a>

    Dannis and Paul have been going back and forth on social media for weeks in the lead up to their fight, with the rivalry getting increasingly personal.

    Dannis has recently taken to posting pictures of Paul's fiancé, model Nina Agdal, on his social media pages. Paul reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dannis as a result of the personal attacks.

    Dannis has also accused Paul of taking steroids, a claim the YouTuber/WWE star/boxer denies.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for more on Logan Paul. Catch the latest episode in the player below.

    Video: Logan Paul Throws Cake at Dillon Danis During Fight Press Conference
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon