Video: Logan Paul Throws Cake at Dillon Danis During Fight Press Conference

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Logan Paul's rivalry with Dillon Dannis has gone from verbal jabs to throwing cake.

Yes, cake.

Paul added projectile baked goods to the mix Tuesday at a press conference hyping their October fight, launching the head of a birthday cake at Dannis.

Dannis and Paul have been going back and forth on social media for weeks in the lead up to their fight, with the rivalry getting increasingly personal.

Dannis has recently taken to posting pictures of Paul's fiancé, model Nina Agdal, on his social media pages. Paul reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dannis as a result of the personal attacks.

Dannis has also accused Paul of taking steroids, a claim the YouTuber/WWE star/boxer denies.

