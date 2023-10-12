LIV's Cameron Smith Rips 'Almost Obsolete' Official World Golf Ranking System

Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Cameron Smith ripped the Official World Golf Ranking system after the organization chose to not award points for LIV Golf events.

Smith called the rankings "almost obsolete" over the refusal to recognize LIV Golf.

"I think it is almost obsolete now," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "We've got some guys out here who are playing some of the best golf in the world and they're outside the top 100, 200 in the world. It's pretty ridiculous."

Smith has dropped from No. 2 to No. 15 in the world after leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf last year. Brooks Koepka, who is ranked No. 18, is the only other LIV golfer currently ranked in the top 50.

Major championships could wind up being significantly altered as a result of the decision. Players who do not have exceptions qualify for majors based on their spot in the world rankings, which could leave some high-profile names out in the cold.

For example, Patrick Reed would currently only be eligible to compete in the Masters and would not qualify for any of the three other majors. It's possible some LIV golfers who do not currently have exceptions will wind up having to sit out the major season entirely.

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Reed said. "Until the actual world ranking reflects the actual top players in the world, then to me it's just kind of a broken system. Just because we play on a different tour, it shouldn't matter."

It's unclear if the proposed merger between LIV and the PGA Tour will impact the OWGR's decision in the future. The two leagues are currently slated to continue operating separately, but it's possible that changes in the coming months. It seems likely that LIV golfers, who are currently ineligible for PGA Tour events, will be allowed back onto the Tour if they so choose, which would give them the chance to earn rankings points.