ALCS Bracket 2023: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It may take a while for the offenses to get going in the ALCS.

Houston can throw Verlander and Valdez on full rest in Games 1 and 2, while Texas will likely turn to Eovaldi in either Game 1 or 2 and could throw Max Scherzer as well.

Scherzer did not pitch in the ALDS, but he is making progress toward potentially throwing in the ALCS, as he detailed to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

"Everything felt 'normal' normal today," Scherzer said after running the bases with his children postgame. "This was best-case scenario. I can come out here [Wednesday], throw a simulated game in a controlled environment and build up more arm strength."

Scherzer's potential return would reinforce a Texas rotation that received a pair of strong outings from Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery in the wild-card round and ALDS. Andrew Heaney chipped in with an impressive outing in ALDS Game 1.

Whichever pitchers Texas start on Sunday and Monday will go up against Verlander and Valdez, two of the most consistent postseason pitchers in the last decade.

Verlander gave up four hits in six innings in his ALDS start versus Minnesota. Valdez gave up five runs on seven hits in 4.1 frames against the Twins, but he has thrown six or more innings in four of his six career ALCS starts.