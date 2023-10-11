Deion Sanders' Anniversary of Playing in NFL, MLB on Same Day Celebrated by Falcons

Deion Sanders' Anniversary of Playing in NFL, MLB on Same Day Celebrated by FalconsOctober 11, 2023
Before he was Coach Prime, Deion Sanders was one of the greatest athletes that the world has ever seen, and Wednesday was the anniversary of one of his most storied feats.
The Atlanta Falcons celebrated the anniversary of Sanders suiting up for an NFL and MLB game on the same day:
Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons
On this day, <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> became the first athlete to suit up for a <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> game on the same day! <a href="https://t.co/696oSIKYKj">pic.twitter.com/696oSIKYKj</a>
In 1992, Sanders played for the Falcons against the Miami Dolphins before flying to Pittsburgh for the Atlanta Braves' National League Championship Series matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sanders was hoping to become the first athlete ever to play in two professional leagues on a single day, but he didn't see the field for the Braves.
Still, Sanders' attempt at history will live on in folklore. That day in 1992 was the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Deion's Double Play.
Nowadays, Sanders is roaming the sidelines as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The team will be seeking a second straight win when it faces Stanford on Friday night.