Deion Sanders' Anniversary of Playing in NFL, MLB on Same Day Celebrated by Falcons

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Before he was Coach Prime, Deion Sanders was one of the greatest athletes that the world has ever seen, and Wednesday was the anniversary of one of his most storied feats.

The Atlanta Falcons celebrated the anniversary of Sanders suiting up for an NFL and MLB game on the same day:

In 1992, Sanders played for the Falcons against the Miami Dolphins before flying to Pittsburgh for the Atlanta Braves' National League Championship Series matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sanders was hoping to become the first athlete ever to play in two professional leagues on a single day, but he didn't see the field for the Braves.

Still, Sanders' attempt at history will live on in folklore. That day in 1992 was the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Deion's Double Play.