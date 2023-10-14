1 Player Every NFL Team Should Bench ASAP in 2023October 14, 2023
1 Player Every NFL Team Should Bench ASAP in 2023
One month into the 2023 NFL season, coaches are starting to make some difficult decisions about playing time.
Entering the season, they may have expected a young talent would ascend into a regular role. They might have hoped a veteran could hold down a position or serve as a stop-gap contributor.
So far, though, that simply hasn't happened.
The choices are subjective but based on a combination of a player's performance to date and whether his team has a replacement available on the roster. The list is not limited to starters, either.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Nobody, but...
Sure, the Bills probably aren't satisfied with rookie guard O'Cyrus Torrence, but that qualifier means he'll be afforded an adjustment period. While the tight ends have underwhelmed, Buffalo isn't entertaining the thought of less usage for Dawson Knox or Dalton Kincaid. Defensively, the Bills are fighting a nasty injury bug—especially at corner. Buffalo has no choice but to play its suspect depth.
Miami Dolphins: Emmanuel Ogbah, Edge
Emmanuel Ogbah should not be tied to the sideline; the Dolphins need him as a fourth piece of the edge-rushing rotation. But once Jaelan Phillips is healthy, Miami can drop Ogbah to limited reps. After all, he's a likely cut candidate this offseason to save $13.8 million anyway.
New England Patriots: Most of the Offensive Line?
Hopefully you weren't expecting to see Mac Jones here. New England's issues run much deeper than its beleaguered third-year QB, particularly on the offensive line. Veteran tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews have played well enough, but the Patriots are otherwise a disaster. The good news is they just activated Riley Reiff, who's missed five games because of a leg injury.
New York Jets: Randall Cobb, WR
New York signed Randall Cobb because of the trade for Aaron Rodgers. Cool, no problem. Well, Rodgers is presumably out for the season, and Cobb has generated three catches for 20 yards alongside Zach Wilson. Mecole Hardman, meanwhile, has logged just 22 snaps despite his youth, speed and prior experience. Now, the Jets may actually trade Hardman after never really using him.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Every Single Receiver
Obviously, that's not entirely serious. But, my word, Baltimore's drop-happy wideouts are doing Lamar Jackson approximately zero favors. Rashod Bateman doesn't have a 10-yard reception since Week 1, Odell Beckham Jr. is hurt and so on. Baltimore should seriously consider a trade—Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton? Hardman? Kendrick Bourne?—to bolster the room around Zay Flowers.
Cincinnati Bengals: Irv Smith Jr., TE
The idea of Irv Smith Jr. is, once again, more appealing than his production. In three appearances this season, he's tallied five catches for 27 yards on nine targets. Cincinnati has endured some major problems in the passing game, but Smith hasn't provided much help. Tanner Hudson should get a chance to play.
Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT
After his standout rookie year in 2020, Jedrick Wills Jr. looked like a cornerstone of the Browns' future. Fast-forward to today, and Cleveland finding a midseason replacement for him isn't an unreasonable thought. Whether that's via trade or from rookie James Hudson, the Browns can't be satisfied with Wills' performance.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB
My dynasty fantasy football team would love Najee Harris to rekindle his once-star billing. It's tough to keep holding out hope for someone who finished shy of four yards per carry in 2021, 2022 and is currently below the mark again in 2023. Jaylen Warren isn't a savior, but Harris is lacking vision and decisiveness to problematic levels.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Nobody, but...
Between the youth of a rebuilding roster and an array of injuries, Houston is thin on both desired and available changes. The interior of the Texans' defensive line has combined to make two tackles for loss, so that's a huge void. But it's not like they should bench Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins for Khalil Davis and Kurt Hinish.
Indianapolis Colts: Mo Alie-Cox, TE
Even before a concussion sidelined Mo Alie-Cox in Week 5, his playing time had been steadily dropping. When he's back, though, Indy should be prioritizing its younger depth at the position. Alie-Cox is a decent blocker but hardly a pass-catching threat, and the Colts can instead lean on Andrew Ogletree, Kylen Granson and (largely unused rookie) Will Mallory for those contributions.
Jacksonville Jaguars: One in the D-Tackle Rotation
Had an injury not just sidelined offensive lineman Walker Little, we'd need to have a serious conversation about Jacksonville's blocking group. In the meantime, the Jaguars need to shore up the interior of their defensive front. Jeremiah Ledbetter, Adam Gotsis and Angelo Blackson should all be on watch with rookie Tyler Lacy on the depth chart.
Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB
The team's second-round selection in 2020, Kristian Fulton has endured a horrible slump this season. After surrendering less than seven yards per target in 2021 and 2022, he has ceded an ugly 12.3 and committed four penalties that resulted in 80 yards. Tennessee may consider moving Roger McCreary to the outside or using Tre Avery over Fulton.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Adam Trautman, TE
Adam Trautman is one of several former Saints that Sean Payton brought to Denver. But as an injury has sidelined Greg Dulcich, Trautman has totaled nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown—with three outings of zero receptions. Dulcich, who's eligible to return at any time, should immediately handle Trautman's 80-plus percent snap share.
Kansas City Chiefs: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
Skyy Moore has fallen well short of preseason hopes, but Kansas City likely won't bail on its 2022 second-rounder. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a different story. Given that the Chiefs are expected to cut him after the season to save $12 million, his days in KC are numbered. It's arguably better to roll with Justin Watson and see whether Moore or Justyn Ross can carve out an NFL role.
Las Vegas Raiders: Austin Hooper, TE
Austin Hooper certainly knew the situation once the Raiders used a second-round pick on Michael Mayer. Soon enough, the rookie would be the starting tight end. Las Vegas has deeper problems to fix on offense, but Hooper has managed six catches for 60 yards in five games. Mayer outsnapped him in Week 5, and that margin may only grow.
Los Angeles Chargers: Joshua Kelley, RB
It's time. For the last four seasons, Los Angeles has tried to make Joshua Kelley a quality depth piece. But after 270 carries resulting in just 3.5 yards per attempt, the Chargers might as well see whether Isaiah Spiller can be a change-of-pace option for Austin Ekeler.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup, WR
I can already feel the anger, and the contract situation makes it a complex issue. Through five weeks, though, Michael Gallup is 75th out of 88 receivers in separation percentage against single coverage, per John Owning of Pro Football Focus. That's simply not good enough, especially when 2022 third-rounder Jalen Tolbert is a bench option.
New York Giants: The Entire Offensive Line
Part-joking, part-serious. Look, it's been horrendous outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas—and he's injured. The line's performance has severely hampered Daniel Jones, and I say that as someone who doesn't believe he's a long-term NFL starter anyway. Evan Neal won't be benched, and rookie center John Michael Schmitz will play when healthy. After them, though, no job should be secure.
Philadelphia Eagles: Quez Watkins, WR
Man, I did not see this coming. After averaging 15.0 yards per catch on 43 receptions in 2021, Quez Watkins filled a complementary role and snagged three touchdowns last season. He seemed like a fine third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This year, Watkins has been a non-factor with four catches in three games. Free-agent signing Olamide Zaccheaus is worth a longer look.
Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB
In fairness, Washington took a step in Week 5 and trimmed the rookie's playing time. And let's not get this twisted: This is not suggesting that the Commanders give up on their 2023 first-round pick. But it's clear they expected too much of Forbes too early. He's simply not ready to hold a starting spot right now, and that's OK.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Lucas Patrick, C
I don't enjoy technologically kicking a man while he's down, but Lucas Patrick—who's in concussion protocol—has not been a solution for the Bears. He struggled at guard last season and hasn't played well at center in 2023. Cody Whitehair would be the replacement.
Detroit Lions: Marvin Jones Jr., WR
Signed this offseason as a depth piece, the former top target hasn't enjoyed a resurgence in his return to Detroit. Although he holds a halftime role, Marvin Jones Jr. has collected just four receptions for 30 yards on nine targets. The moment Jameson Williams is back from his suspension, Jones should be a minimal contributor.
Green Bay Packers: Either Tackle, Sort of
Since left guard Elgton Jenkins has returned, the concern with Royce Newman has eased. But why is Yosh Nijman hardly playing? For the last two seasons, he'd been a fine blocker at left and right tackle. David Bakhtiari is out for the year, and neither Zach Tom nor Rasheed Walker have excelled. Nijman should get more chances, though that's not to say Tom or Walker should be straight-up benched.
Minnesota Vikings: Patrick Jones II, Edge
Marcus Davenport has effectively missed three games, and those absences have exposed a major lack of edge-rushing depth. Patrick Jones II has logged 51 percent of snaps but mustered six tackles and zero sacks. It's worth seeing what rookie Andre Carter II, who's managed 17 snaps but had 24.5 sacks in his last two college years, can do.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: KhaDarel Hodge/Scotty Miller, WR
Through five games, the Falcons have a total of six catches for 55 yards from KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller. Much of that can be attributed to Atlanta's personnel usage and offensive scheme, yes, but the trade for Van Jefferson shows the Falcons want more out of their No. 3 wideout.
Carolina Panthers: Justin Houston, Edge
On paper, the signing made sense. But it seems the Panthers have already begun shifting away from Justin Houston. The veteran has mustered only seven tackles (0.5 sacks), and he logged just 12 snaps last Sunday. It's time for Carolina to see what rookie D.J. Johnson can do, especially since the team is already 0-5.
New Orleans Saints: James Hurst, OG
The simple version here is that New Orleans has a problem on the interior of the offensive line. None of Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz or James Hurst have truly inspired much optimism, but Peat and Ruiz seemingly have the most upside. Hurst can contribute from a backup role.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Feiler, OG
Similarly, the Bucs are thin in the middle up front. Though rookie Cody Mauch is likely to play through a rough opening month, Tampa may consider a replacement for veteran Matt Feiler. The challenge is a 3-1 record means the Bucs are in early playoff contention, so a move to Aaron Stinnie or Nick Leverett carries plenty of risk. And there's a reasonable argument to call it an unnecessary one.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Elijah Wilkinson, LG
After spending four weeks on injured reserve, Dennis Daley is eligible to return at any time. The veteran isn't a guaranteed upgrade, but he or Trystan Colon are worth a look at this point because Elijah Wilkinson has constantly allowed pressure in the middle of the line.
Los Angeles Rams: Cobie Durant, NB
From a long-term perspective, it's too early to give up on Cobie Durant. He's only a 25-year-old player in his second NFL season, but he's yielded 8.9 yards per target and 16.1 per completion. Duke Shelley and rookie Tre Tomlinson are both options to handle more snaps.
San Francisco 49ers: Nobody, but...
Sports Man on the Internet probably should not be suggesting the undefeated, sizzling 49ers put anyone on the bench. One position to watch, though, is right guard. Spencer Burford has struggled throughout this season, and reserve Jon Feliciano is plenty experienced at guard.
Seattle Seahawks: Any NB Not Named Devon Witherspoon
Consider this an asterisk, but hear me out. Early this season, the Seahawks have used Coby Bryant and Artie Burns at nickelback when healthy. Neither played in Week 4, so first-round pick Devon Witherspoon shifted inside—and excelled. Seattle should be moving forward with him in the slot and Bryant on the outside.