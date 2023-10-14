1 Player Every NFL Team Should Bench ASAP in 2023

3 of 8

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Houston Texans: Nobody, but...

Between the youth of a rebuilding roster and an array of injuries, Houston is thin on both desired and available changes. The interior of the Texans' defensive line has combined to make two tackles for loss, so that's a huge void. But it's not like they should bench Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins for Khalil Davis and Kurt Hinish.

Indianapolis Colts: Mo Alie-Cox, TE

Even before a concussion sidelined Mo Alie-Cox in Week 5, his playing time had been steadily dropping. When he's back, though, Indy should be prioritizing its younger depth at the position. Alie-Cox is a decent blocker but hardly a pass-catching threat, and the Colts can instead lean on Andrew Ogletree, Kylen Granson and (largely unused rookie) Will Mallory for those contributions.

Jacksonville Jaguars: One in the D-Tackle Rotation

Had an injury not just sidelined offensive lineman Walker Little, we'd need to have a serious conversation about Jacksonville's blocking group. In the meantime, the Jaguars need to shore up the interior of their defensive front. Jeremiah Ledbetter, Adam Gotsis and Angelo Blackson should all be on watch with rookie Tyler Lacy on the depth chart.

Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB