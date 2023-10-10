Jets Rumors: Mecole Hardman Trade Explored by NY; WR Was Healthy Scratch vs. Broncos

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The New York Jets are "looking at options" involving wide receiver Mecole Hardman, which includes a possible trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million deal with New York in the offseason and has quickly fallen out of favor. He has logged a total of 22 offensive snaps and was inactive for the Jets' 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Hardman, a second-round pick in 2019, made a strong impression as a rookie. He had 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per catch, and his work on special teams earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

The 25-year-old has been on a steady decline since then, and bad luck conspired against him to open the 2023 season.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained after the opener how Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury forced the staff to make alterations with meant Hardman got marginalized.

"Obviously with Aaron, there was a certain plan that was in place, and so when Aaron went down, we shifted gears to a different style of football," Saleh told reporters. "A lot of the things that Aaron wanted to do were three-receiver sets, and once he was out of the game, we went to a different type of offense."

He expressed some hope about involving Hardman more, but that obviously hasn't happened. Not only has Hardman been phased out of the passing game, but Xavier Gipson has also been the primary return man.

Perhaps the Jets will find a taker before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. If not, waiving Hardman outright shouldn't be too difficult thanks to his contract.