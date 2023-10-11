Kansas MCBB Team Given 3 Years Probation in Infractions Case; Avoids Postseason Ban

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The final ruling stemming from the FBI's probe into college basketball was handed down, and the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team avoided significant penalties.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) announced its decision regarding the investigation into the Jayhawks on Wednesday, and there will be no postseason ban for the team or a show-cause penalty for head coach Bill Self.

The IARP downgraded five Level I allegations—which are the most significant—and decided this was a Level II case. Self was charged with a Level III violation and given no additional penalties after he was suspended four games during the 2022-23 campaign, while assistant coach Kurtis Townsend was given no additional penalties beyond his four-game suspension from last season, either.

Kansas didn't escape without any discipline, though, as it was given a three-year probation penalty.

What's more, its 2017-18 wins and Final Four appearance will be vacated:

Forde noted the IARP will now be shuttered, meaning Wednesday's ruling was its last. It was also the final pending investigation from the federal investigation of college basketball corruption, and only Oklahoma State was given a postseason ban of the schools under scrutiny.

Notably, Oklahoma State's case used standard NCAA proceedings and not the IARP.

This is a welcome development for Kansas, as it was initially charged with five Level I violations that included lack of institutional control. A postseason ban for the team as a whole and show-cause penalty for Self was seemingly on the table given the severity of the violations, but the Jayhawks can now move forward without having to worry about those possibilities.

Forde explained there were allegations that Adidas representatives funneled money to recruits in an effort to convince them to attend Kansas. Self and Townsend were also allegedly aware of such impermissible offers from Adidas representatives.

Yet Wednesday's ruling means arguably the top team in the country for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign can chase its second national championship in three years.

Kansas is No. 1 in early Top 25 rankings on both ESPN and CBS Sports thanks in large part to the addition of former Michigan All-American Hunter Dickinson to an already loaded roster. Losing the chance to reach and compete in the NCAA men's tournament for the upcoming season would have been quite the blow for the Jayhawks.

This ruling will likely also help with recruiting, as incoming players no longer have to worry about the possibility that they might miss out on the Big Dance if they choose Kansas because of the pending ruling.