UFC to Hold 1st Event in Saudi Arabia in March 2024 After WWE Merger

UFC announced Wednesday that it will hold its first-ever event in Saudi Arabia on March 2, 2024.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the event will be a UFC Fight Night Card, and it will take place as part of the Riyadh Season festival in partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

The announcement comes one month after UFC and professional wrestling giant WWE merged to form a company called TKO Group Holdings.

WWE ran its first show in Saudi Arabia in 2014, and since 2018, it has held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia per year, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when WWE was limited to one show per year in Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

