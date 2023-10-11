Yankees Will 'Make Some Changes' After Missing MLB Playoffs, Hal Steinbrenner Says

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the New York Yankees are prepared to do some things differently before the start of next season.

Speaking at Sportico's Invest in Sports conference on Wednesday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said they are "going to make some changes" this offseason but didn't specify what that would include.

"Some may be more subtle than others," he added. "Possibly personnel but not necessarily personnel. It could be practices. It could be the way we communicate."

