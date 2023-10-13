Top Offseason Issues for Dodgers, O's, Braves and More After Early MLB Playoff Exits

7 of 7

John Fisher/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves: What's the state of the starting rotation?

Spencer Strider isn't going anywhere any time soon, and the hope is that Max Fried will be healthier in 2024 for what will be his final season before hitting free agency.

But Charlie Morton turns 40 in a few weeks. Kyle Wright is expected to miss all of next season after recently undergoing shoulder surgery. Bryce Elder dropped off a cliff in the second half of the year.

So...AJ Smith-Shawver to the rescue as a 20-year-old who has yet to log 90 innings in a season? Pray that Michael Soroka gets and stays healthy for the first time since 2019? Or just plan on out-homering everyone to a ridiculous degree once again with a lineup where everyone except for Kevin Pillar will be back?

Yeah, probably that latter option. However, the starting rotation is definitely a concern, and there's likely not room in Atlanta's budget to fix the problem by getting one of those biggest names in this year's free agent class.

Miami Marlins: Who else gets on base in 2024?

With the narrow exception of trade-deadline acquisition Jake Burger, Luis Arraez had a higher batting average (.354) than any other Marlin's on-base percentage in 2023. (Burger's OBP with Miami was .355.) As a result, they scored the fewest runs in the National League, despite having the player who posted MLB's highest 162-game single-season batting average since 2010.

Worse yet, with Jorge Soler likely to decline his $9 million player option for next season, they're about to lose their best slugger.

They need to add multiple reliable bats this offseason to build upon their surprising trip to the postseason.

Milwaukee Brewers: Trade away some big names or go down with the ship?

Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, Adrian Houser, Mark Canha and Andrew Chafin all have one year remaining before hitting free agency, plus possibly Wade Miley, who has a $10 million mutual option for 2024.

Do the Brewers run it back again with mostly the same roster—though, hopefully a better designated hitter than Jesse Winker—to try to win the first World Series in franchise history, or do they try to trade away the bulk of those impending free agents in hopes of preemptively combatting the colossal rebuild coming their way next offseason?

(For the record, I say go for broke and try to win it all in 2024, even though I've been asking this question on at least a monthly basis since last winter. The window is closing fast, but there's no telling when the Brewers will be in a position to have a title contender again.)

Minnesota Twins: Rebuilding the starting rotation

Between Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Dallas Keuchel and one-time-opener Emilio Pagan, the Minnesota Twins are slated to lose 64 of their starts from this season to free agency.

They do still have Pablo López, Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan, which is a better 2024 pitching nucleus than quite a few teams can presently boast. But if they're unable to re-sign Gray, they drop from maybe the best starting rotation in 2023 to one that wouldn't pack anywhere near the same punch heading into next season.

Combine that with likely losing Michael A. Taylor's glove in center and Donovan Solano's .282 batting average at first, and the Twins have a busy offseason ahead if they expect to repeat as AL Central champs.

Toronto Blue Jays: Time to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to long-term deals?

Matt Chapman, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier and Jordan Hicks are all unrestricted free agents, and it's highly unlikely Toronto brings back Whit Merrifield via that $18 million mutual option. So the Blue Jays have quite a few holes to fill.