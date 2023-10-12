Broncos vs. Chiefs: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs, Peyton Manning was under center for Denver. Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame two years ago.



It's truly been a lopsided rivalry in recent years, but Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hoping to change that.



"We've got to create a new history," Wilson said, per John Riker of the team's official website. "We have to be able to do that with one play at a time, one moment at a time, one game at a time."

Motivational speeches are nice, but it's hard to believe that Denver will actually reverse the course of this series on Thursday. The Broncos defense has been atrocious this season and ranks dead-last in both yards and points allowed.



Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense haven't played consistently great football, but they'll find big plays against Denver.



Travis Kelce (ankle) could be limited, but he played through his injury last week and finished with 10 receptions, 67 yards and a touchdown. Even if the Kansas City passing attack doesn't get going, the Chiefs can lean on Isiah Pacheco and the ground game.



Denver is allowing a whopping 5.9 yards per carry.



If the Broncos are going to keep this one close, they're going to have to put points on the board frequently. Denver's offense has looked better under Sean Payton than it did in 2022, but Kansas City's defense is better than it was a year ago too.



The Chiefs are allowing just 301 yards and 16 points on average this season.



Denver may keep it interesting early, but the Chiefs have all the pieces needed to pull away in the second half.

