    Patriots' Mac Jones Will Start vs. Raiders Despite Struggles, Bill Belichick Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Mac Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Belichick has benched Jones for two straight weeks midway through one-sided losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

