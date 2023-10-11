3 Players the Browns Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have a growing problem on their offensive line.

Jedrick Wills is not playing close to expectations right now and that could hurt the team's chances of contending for the AFC North title or a playoff spot.

The Browns have plenty of time to fix their problem at offensive tackle, and they could look to the trade deadline to land a player on a struggling team.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garrett Bolles is the easy target to point out. The Browns may be forced to make a deal for him to ensure Deshaun Watson is properly protected.

Watson could use a little more help around him at wide receiver. Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore have played well, but there is a steep drop off in production behind them going into Week 6.