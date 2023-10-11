Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups and Drops

Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups and DropsOctober 11, 2023
Week 6 could be the first time in the 2023 NFL season in which fantasy football rosters undergo a seismic shift.
Justin Jefferson, James Conner, De'Von Achane and Anthony Richardson are dealing with injuries that could keep them all out for multiple weeks.
A mad rush to the waiver wire likely occurred in plenty of fantasy leagues on Tuesday as fantasy players looked to add the direct replacements for those notable players.
K.J. Osborn and Emari DeMercardo should be two of the most added players ahead of Week 6 because of the role increases they should see in the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals offenses.
Raheem Mostert will likely regain control of the Miami Dolphins rushing attack, so you will have to dig deeper on the waiver wire for Achane's replacement.
As for Richardson, he was a solid No. 2 quarterback on fantasy rosters, and could have served as a bye week streamer, but now the amount of available quarterbacks is slim and only a few of those players should be trusted to start in Week 6 and beyond.
Top Pickup: K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota
Osborn should be the most popular waiver-wire pickup in any league over the next few days.
The Vikings have a massive void to fill with Jefferson out injured. Osborn and Jordan Addison are the primary candidates to see production increases.
Osborn produced season highs of five receptions and 49 receiving yards in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jefferson got hurt in the middle of that contest.
Osborn could receive even more looks from Kirk Cousins in the coming weeks as the Vikings try to avoid a significant offensive drop off.
Minnesota has a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, who allowed 359 passing yards in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.
Settling into an increased role in Week 6 is imperative for Osborn so that Minnesota is best prepared for its Week 7 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Top Pickup: Emari Demercado, RB, Arizona
Demercado has gone from fantasy football unknown to your favorite waiver-wire pickup at running back in just over a month.
The rookie out of TCU flashed on to fantasy football radars in Week 5 with 10 carries for 45 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
Demercado earned four touches in the ground game in the previous four weeks of play.
He is now Arizona's best healthy running back. Conner is dealing with a knee injury, while Keontay Ingram is day-to-day with a neck injury.
Demercado does not have as easy of a matchup as Osborn does in Week 6 since he faces Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.
Arizona may struggle to run the ball on Sunday, but Demercado could be worth a pickup based on his potential volume inside the Cardinals offense.
Top Pickup: Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis
The best waiver-wire selection from the Colts offense is not the direct replacement for Richardson.
Instead, you should look to Josh Downs, who appeared to be Gardner Minshew's favorite target during the backup quarterback's fill-in duty on Sunday.
It is hard to trust Minshew as a waiver-wire pickup unless you desperately need a quarterback, so that makes Downs the better addition.
Downs caught all six of his targets in Week 5 for 97 yards. The rookie has yet to score a touchdown, but his receiving-yard total was the best of his young career.
Downs' early connection with Minshew should reap rewards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who gave up at least 280 passing yards in three of their five games.
Top Drops
Most of the stars hurt by injury issues will be back before the end of the regular season.
Jefferson and Conner are prime candidates to go on injured reserve spots in your leagues instead of outright dropping them.
Richardson could be viewed as a more expendable part of a fantasy football roster because of his status at quarterback.
The Indianapolis rookie was on the second tier of fantasy quarterbacks, at best, through five weeks, and his multi-week absence may turn fantasy players to the drop button.
Matt Breida and Romeo Doubs should join Richardson as one of the top drops ahead of Week 6.
Breida will not be fantasy relevant as long as Saquon Barkley stays healthy in his return from an ankle injury. Doubs only caught one pass for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, is headed into a bye week and will have his production cut by Christian Watson's return.