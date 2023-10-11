Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups and Drops

0 of 4

David Berding/Getty Images

Week 6 could be the first time in the 2023 NFL season in which fantasy football rosters undergo a seismic shift.

Justin Jefferson, James Conner, De'Von Achane and Anthony Richardson are dealing with injuries that could keep them all out for multiple weeks.

A mad rush to the waiver wire likely occurred in plenty of fantasy leagues on Tuesday as fantasy players looked to add the direct replacements for those notable players.

K.J. Osborn and Emari DeMercardo should be two of the most added players ahead of Week 6 because of the role increases they should see in the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals offenses.

Raheem Mostert will likely regain control of the Miami Dolphins rushing attack, so you will have to dig deeper on the waiver wire for Achane's replacement.