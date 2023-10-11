X

NHL

    Connor Bedard Praised By Fans in Debut as Blackhawks Win vs. Penguins

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 10: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
    Justin Berl/Getty Images

    The future has arrived for the Chicago Blackhawks.

    Chicago opened its season with a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Tuesday's showdown at PPG Paints Arena. All eyes were on Connor Bedard, and the rookie center delivered with the first of many points to come while helping lead the visitors to a comeback win.

    The title of season-opening hero went elsewhere for the Blackhawks, though, as Jason Dickinson buried the game-winning goal in the final five minutes. It was the third of four straight unanswered goals for Chicago after it fell into an early hole.

    While Dickinson, Ryan Donato, Cole Guttman and Nick Foligno scored the goals, the biggest storyline was the debut of Bedard.

    It was fitting that the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft played his first game against Sidney Crosby. After all, past No. 1 picks such as Crosby and Connor McDavid represent the blueprint that Bedard is expected to follow as a franchise savior and generational talent who can lead Chicago back into Stanley Cup contention.

    He looked the part of a building block by firing shots, creating offensive opportunities and even cashing with an assist, which drew plenty of praise from social media:

    Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks

    Congrats Connor ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/wPt8AHtQQB">pic.twitter.com/wPt8AHtQQB</a>

    NHL @NHL

    It's not delivery, it's Donato 😤<br><br>Ryan Donato gets the <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBlackhawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBlackhawks</a> on the board while Connor Bedard picks up his first NHL point with an assist! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLFaceOff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLFaceOff</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W">https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1">https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1</a> <a href="https://t.co/deTKNlsAFY">pic.twitter.com/deTKNlsAFY</a>

    Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks

    Connor's first NHL point 🥹🎙️ <a href="https://t.co/sv3lXwKEbQ">pic.twitter.com/sv3lXwKEbQ</a>

    Blackhawks Talk @NBCSBlackhawks

    We have a graphic prepared for everything. <a href="https://t.co/F6hgBKr1L5">pic.twitter.com/F6hgBKr1L5</a>

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Whenever Connor Bedard is not on screen, all the other players should be asking, "Where's Connor Bedard?" <a href="https://t.co/qNWz9evFWq">pic.twitter.com/qNWz9evFWq</a>

    Scott Powers @ByScottPowers

    Bedard and his line mostly went up against Crosby and Malkin's lines in the first period. In Bedard's 4:58 of 5v5 ice time, the Blackhawks had a 6-2 edge in shot attempts, 4-1 in shots on goal and 4-0 in scoring chances, per <a href="https://twitter.com/NatStatTrick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NatStatTrick</a>.

    Johnny Lombardi @jlombarditv

    I'm happy watching Blackhawks hockey again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bedard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bedard</a>

    Matt☘️ @NDMatt317

    Connor Bedard is going to be special. The kid is buzzing.

    Mike Bartner @MikeBartner

    It's only one game, but if Bedard gets this much volume and is happily willing to shoot it, he's going for 40+ goals.

    Silvy @WaddleandSilvy

    The fun is back

    The symbolism was almost too obvious when Bedard and Crosby went head-to-head in the opening moment, but the veteran showed he wasn't ready to pass the torch just yet by winning the faceoff.

    That was far from his biggest contribution, as the future Hall of Famer extended Pittsburgh's lead to 2-0 with a second-period goal after Bryan Rust started the scoring in the first.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Opening faceoff between Crosby and Bedard 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Yk7N2Ki1Ho">pic.twitter.com/Yk7N2Ki1Ho</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This pic of 18-year-old Connor Bedard and 36-year-old Sidney Crosby 😮 <a href="https://t.co/PXNjqWw8Fi">pic.twitter.com/PXNjqWw8Fi</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    There aren't too many times in sports where we get to see legends face future stars like Sidney Crosby vs. Connor Bedard.<br><br>This is one of those times. <a href="https://t.co/fnyTVHU0xT">pic.twitter.com/fnyTVHU0xT</a>

    Yet the 18-year-old had an answer with the first point of his career, which came late in the second period from an assist on Donato's goal. The assist gave the visitors some much-needed momentum, which only increased as Guttman scored the equalizer before Dickinson and Foligno put the finishing touches on the win.

    Chicago will be right back at it Wednesday when it takes on the Boston Bruins in the second of five straight road games to start the season, so building early momentum like this could help set the tone of Bedard's rookie campaign.