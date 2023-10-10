WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 10October 10, 2023
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 10
The October 10 edition of WWE NXT did not have a special name or huge title matches promised, but it may still be the single most hyped episode of NXT.
John Cena would appear at the WWE Performance Center for the first time, standing in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for his match with Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman would be in the corner of Breakker.
Cody Rhodes would make a "major announcement", opening the show during its commercial-free first 30 minutes.
Asuka would return to the gold brand to challenge Roxanne Perez, who needed to get through The Empress of Tomorrow to face Kiana James.
Butch and Ridge Holland would compete alongside Tyler Bate in a Pub Rules match against Gallus. Lola Vice and Dani Palmer would face off in a first-round match-up in the Women's Breakout Tournament.
WWE wanted the world tuning in for this show, even teasing a legendary appearance from The Undertaker himself. Could the show live up to the hype?
Cody Rhodes Announces the Return of Tournaments and Books NXT Title Match
- Rhodes' entrance was easily the loudest the NXT crowd in the Performance Center has ever sounded, singing along to his theme.
- Dragunov got "Happy Birthday" chants without ever having to say it was his birthday.
- The crowd also fully committed to booing Dirty Dom to the point that Rhodes had to get everyone to talk through it to avoid running out of time.
Cody Rhodes announced the return of the Men's Breakout Tournament and Dusty Classic. The American Nightmare then told the NXT Universe that he would be the guest general manager for NXT for this show.
Ilja Dragunov arrived to show respect to The American Nightmare. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley arrived and challenged The Mad Dragon. Rhodes made an NXT Championship match official with guest referee LA Knight.
As far as hype promos, NXT has rarely had one that felt this big. Rhodes in NXT certainly felt larger than life. He played off Dragunov well and kept the pace moving on a jam-packed night.
The actual announcements by Rhodes were not quite as "major" as promised since both the tournaments were already expected. However, NXT made up for it by booking a surprise NXT Championship match.
While it is usually better to start with action, especially with no commercials for the first thirty minutes, this segment sold the importance of the night.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka
- Shotzi arrived to join commentary and announce that she and Scarlett would be hosting Halloween Havoc Night 1.
- Perez tried to trade roll-up attempts with Asuka, but she got rolled into an Asuka Lock. The Prodigy barely escaped.
- Asuka showed respect to Perez afterward with a short bow.
Roxanne Perez fought hard against Asuka, but she was simply outmatched. The Empress of Tomorrow blasted her with a series of kicks, ending with a roundhouse that knocked out The Prodigy. The three count was academic.
Shotzi took out Kiana James, who tried to lay out Perez afterward.
This felt way too short, even if Asuka is seen as working at a higher level than Perez. The two barely went six minutes. It was a smooth battle but did not have time to reach a top gear.
At least, there was no commercial interruption, allowing them to tell a complete story with what time they had. These two can have a much better match in a year's time once The Prodigy is headed to the main roster.
Shotzi's involvement felt tacked on, just keeping an unpredictable atmosphere for the start of the match. However, Shotzi could benefit from another run in NXT if she wants to stick around.
Result
Asuka def. Perez by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments