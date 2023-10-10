WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Oct. 10

1 of 2

Cody Rhodes announced the return of the Men's Breakout Tournament and Dusty Classic. The American Nightmare then told the NXT Universe that he would be the guest general manager for NXT for this show.



Ilja Dragunov arrived to show respect to The American Nightmare. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley arrived and challenged The Mad Dragon. Rhodes made an NXT Championship match official with guest referee LA Knight.



As far as hype promos, NXT has rarely had one that felt this big. Rhodes in NXT certainly felt larger than life. He played off Dragunov well and kept the pace moving on a jam-packed night.



The actual announcements by Rhodes were not quite as "major" as promised since both the tournaments were already expected. However, NXT made up for it by booking a surprise NXT Championship match.



While it is usually better to start with action, especially with no commercials for the first thirty minutes, this segment sold the importance of the night.



Grade

B+

Notable Moments