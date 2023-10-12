Predicting Each NHL Team's Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 Season

29 of 32

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks are one of those teams that is stuck in a truly awful position.

They are not a Stanley Cup contender, or even a lock to make the playoffs.

But they have enough high-end talent, and enough good players, that they are also not quite bad enough to be a top lottery team.

They are stuck in the middle and can never quite seem to reach a point that swings them completely toward any one direction.

One of the players who keeps them swinging toward the playoff side of the pendulum is Elias Pettersson, and he really is a special talent and gifted player. He put everything together this past season and reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, and there is no reason to believe he can not do it again.

He still needs some help around him in the form of improved defensive play and better goaltending support, and there is some hope those things can happen this season given the recent roster moves that have been made and the hope of a bounceback for Thatcher Demko in goal.