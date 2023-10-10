Japan's Rintaro Sasaki Intends to Play NCAA Baseball; Won't Enter NPB Draft

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Japanese high schooler Rintaro Sasaki has decided to forego the Nippon Professional Baseball draft and has instead declared his intention to play NCAA baseball in the United States, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Sasaki is the consensus top prospect among senior high schoolers in Japan. He was expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NPB draft before declaring his intention to play college baseball.

