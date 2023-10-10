X

    Japan's Rintaro Sasaki Intends to Play NCAA Baseball; Won't Enter NPB Draft

    Erin WalshOctober 10, 2023

    OMAHA, NE - JUNE 26: A NCAA logo is seen during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators during the Division I Men’s Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field on June 26, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Japanese high schooler Rintaro Sasaki has decided to forego the Nippon Professional Baseball draft and has instead declared his intention to play NCAA baseball in the United States, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

    Sasaki is the consensus top prospect among senior high schoolers in Japan. He was expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NPB draft before declaring his intention to play college baseball.

