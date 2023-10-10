Barry Melrose Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease, Retires as ESPN NHL Analyst

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN broadcaster and former NHL player and head coach Barry Melrose is retiring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he announced Tuesday.

"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," Melrose said in a statement.

"I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement:

"Barry is a unique, one-of-a-kind person. And hockey on ESPN won't be the same without him.

"For nearly 50 years, as a player, coach and broadcaster, Barry's gigantic personality and trademark style have made our game bigger, more exciting and more entertaining. His love for hockey is obvious and infectious. And it is impossible to have a conversation with him without a smile on your face.

"Barry, we wish you well in this fight and know you will give it everything you have – as you always do."

Parkinson's disease "is an age-related degenerative brain condition, meaning it causes parts of your brain to deteriorate. It's best known for causing slowed movements, tremors, balance problems and more," according to Cleveland Clinic.

Melrose joined ESPN in 1996 and became a mainstay in NHL broadcasts, beginning as an NHL analyst after serving as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings from 1992 to '95. He led the Kings to a 79-101-29 record across his three seasons behind the bench, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1993.

During his initial stint with ESPN, Melrose called both regular-season and playoff games before becoming a studio analyst.

The 67-year-old left ESPN briefly in 2008 to coach the Tampa Bay Lightning. He led the Bolts to a 5-7-4 record during the 2008-09 season before being fired and returning to the Worldwide Leader in Sports in 2009.

Melrose began his playing career in 1976, suiting up for the Cincinnati Stingers of the World Hockey Association. He spent three seasons with the Stingers before joining the NHL's Winnipeg Jets in 1979.

Melrose also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings during his career, which spanned 1976 to 1986. In 300 NHL games, the defenseman tallied 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points.