Michigan's Juwan Howard Has 'No Timetable' for Return After Heart Surgery

University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard currently has "no timetable" for his return to the bench after undergoing heart surgery in September.

Assistant coach Saddi Washington spoke to reporters Tuesday at Big Ten media day and said Howard's return remains up in the air. Phil Martelli will serve as the Wolverines' acting head coach with Howard out.

