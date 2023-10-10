X

    Michigan's Juwan Howard Has 'No Timetable' for Return After Heart Surgery

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 22: Juwan Howard smiles during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mike Lawrence/NBAE via Getty Images

    University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard currently has "no timetable" for his return to the bench after undergoing heart surgery in September.

    Assistant coach Saddi Washington spoke to reporters Tuesday at Big Ten media day and said Howard's return remains up in the air. Phil Martelli will serve as the Wolverines' acting head coach with Howard out.

