College Football 2023: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game
College Football 2023: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game
Take a good look at the AP Top 25 entering Week 7, because those rankings are about to change substantially after the weekend.
Highlighted by No. 8 Oregon's trip to No. 7 Washington, this is a huge Saturday in college football, particularly in the Pac-12. In addition to the showdown in Seattle, the prime-time slate includes USC at Notre Dame and another Top 25 clash between UCLA and Oregon State.
There are also plenty of important games scattered around the ACC (Miami at North Carolina) and Big Ten (Iowa at Wisconsin), along with the AAC (Tulane at Memphis) and Mountain West (Wyoming at Air Force).
In other words, it's a busy weekend loaded with entertaining and meaningful games around the country.
You're here for the predictions. Let's get to it.
AP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Miami (4-1) at No. 12 North Carolina (5-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 12 North Carolina for prediction.
Missouri (5-1) at No. 24 Kentucky (5-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
After dueling 5-0 starts, Missouri and Kentucky both suffered their first loss of the campaign against an SEC behemoth last weekend. Missouri has a more potent offense, but I'm inclined to trust UK's underrated home-field advantage in any even matchup.
Prediction: Kentucky 27, Missouri 23
No. 23 Kansas (5-1) at Oklahoma State (3-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Kansas is expected to start backup Jason Bean for a third straight game, but it won't matter much if the Jayhawks' rushing attack has a repeat performance. In a rout of UCF, they piled up nearly 400 yards on the ground. Oklahoma State just yielded 220 yards despite upsetting Kansas State, so Kansas has a definite path to a road victory as long as Bean avoids the turnover issues that plagued K-State.
Prediction: Kansas 31, Oklahoma State 24
Auburn (3-2) at No. 22 LSU (4-2), 7 p.m. ET
After putting a serious scare into Georgia, Auburn is rested and ready for a trip to LSU. While the visitors should be able to score plenty of points, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is among the nation's most impressive players this season. He'll lead LSU to another high-scoring win.
Prediction: LSU 41, Auburn 33
No. 10 USC (6-0) at No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
For prediction, see No. 10 USC.
AP Nos. 20-16
Texas A&M (4-2) at T-No. 19 Tennessee (4-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Perhaps overlooked in the wait for Tennessee's passing game to take flight is a sturdy defense. So far, the Vols have surrendered only 4.4 yards per snap and 17.8 points per game. Texas A&M also has a quality group, but the difference is slim.
Prediction: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 23
Arizona (3-3) at T-No. 19 Washington State (4-1), 7 p.m. ET
One of these days, Arizona is going to finish off the upset. Washington and USC—two of the Pac-12's three best programs in 2023—both survived a one-score margin opposite the 'Cats. Washington State is the better team and at home, so I'll lean toward the Cougars. But the opposite result would not be surprising.
Prediction: Washington State 38, Arizona 27
No. 18 UCLA (4-1) at No. 15 Oregon State (5-1), 8 p.m. ET
See No. 15 Oregon State for prediction.
North Carolina State (4-2) at No. 17 Duke (4-1), 8 p.m. ET
The status of Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (ankle) is the major question of this ACC clash. With or without him, I'll take the Blue Devils against an NC State offense that has struggled with turnovers all season. But it's a more comfortable prediction if Leonard is available.
Prediction: Duke 27, NC State 20
Cal (3-3) at No. 16 Utah (4-1), 3 p.m. ET
Meanwhile, the season-long uncertainty around Utah's Cam Rising continues. The good news is that the Utes know whether he's playing. The bad news is that they aren't sharing that super-extra-top-secret classified information. Utah wins either way thanks to its defense, but hopefully Rising is back.
Prediction: Utah 26, Cal 14
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 14 Louisville (6-0) at Pitt (1-4), 6:30 p.m. ET
Facing a bad Pitt team after picking up a massive Top 25 win feels like the definition of a hangover game. On paper, this one shouldn't be close. However, the Cardinals also haven't won a road/neutral game by more than seven points this season, and Pitt had an extra week to prepare. I'm not picking the upset, but I'm not seeing a blowout, either.
Prediction: Louisville 23, Pitt 17
No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1), Idle
No. 25 Miami (4-1) at No. 12 North Carolina (5-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
After a horrendous collapse last week, Miami is aiming for redemption in an ACC showdown. However, North Carolina is capable of outlasting what's been a much-improved Miami defense, especially now that transfer receiver Tez Walker is eligible to play. Still, an upset is a real possibility if UNC struggles to stop Miami's run-first approach.
Prediction: North Carolina 31, Miami 27
Arkansas (2-4) at No. 11 Alabama (5-1), Noon ET
Since the Week 2 loss to Texas, the Crimson Tide have yielded no more than 20 points in a game. That's bad news for Arkansas, which has allowed 27-plus points in all four matchups with Power Five opponents.
Prediction: Alabama 38, Arkansas 17
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 USC (6-0) at No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Notre Dame's offense has cooled off significantly since a torrid opening run against (mostly) low-level competition. Even as head coach Lincoln Riley attempts to quiet the concerns, USC's defense is a vulnerable group. Given those two factors, it's not shocking that ND is the betting favorite. But like everyone else so far, the Fighting Irish will fall short of containing Caleb Williams.
Prediction: USC 31, Notre Dame 27
No. 9 Texas (5-1), Idle
No. 8 Oregon (5-0) at No. 7 Washington (5-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
The remaining schedules for both teams are stacked, so the stakes in Seattle aren't quite as dramatic as they could be. At the same time, this is a crucial game in the Pac-12. Oregon needed a late comeback to clip Texas Tech on the road and started slowly at Stanford before a comfortable win. If that trend continues, a powerful Washington offense can build an early lead on the way to a huge victory.
Prediction: Washington 38, Oregon 33
Massachusetts (1-6) at No. 6 Penn State (5-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
On the opposite side of the country, expect a bit less drama. Penn State, which travels to Ohio State next Saturday, isn't in much danger of overlooking UMass. Along with a 59-14 loss at Auburn earlier this season, the Minutemen ceded 52 points to Arkansas State and 41 to Toledo.
Prediction: Penn State 49, UMass 10
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0), Idle
Syracuse (4-2) at No. 4 Florida State (5-0), Noon ET
Between a 31-14 loss to Clemson and 40-7 dismantling at North Carolina, the memories of a 4-0 start have quickly faded at Syracuse. Florida State has been steady more than dominant lately, but that should be just fine opposite the visiting Orange.
Prediction: Florida State 37, Syracuse 20
No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) at Purdue (2-4), Noon ET
The nightmares of 2018 should not haunt the Buckeyes in this matchup at Purdue, which is 94th nationally in yards per play. Ohio State's offense hasn't played up to expectations, and Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is a savvy defensive mind. But that won't be enough for an upset.
Prediction: Ohio State 34, Purdue 17
Indiana (2-3) at No. 2 Michigan (6-0), Noon ET
Did you know Michigan hasn't defended a play inside its own 10-yard line all season? That's a ridiculous level of dominance. It's hard to fathom an IU offense that's averaging only 11.3 points against Power Five competition can somehow spring a shocker on the road.
Prediction: Michigan 42, Indiana 7
No. 1 Georgia (6-0) at Vanderbilt (2-5), Noon ET
Following an emphatic win over Kentucky, Georgia hits the road for the second time in 2023. Over the last two seasons, the Dawgs have defeated Vandy by a combined score of 117-0. Concern level: Low.
Prediction: Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 10
Rest of the Slate, Part I
West Virginia (4-1) at Houston (2-3), Thursday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: West Virginia 31, Houston 24
SMU (3-2) at East Carolina (1-4), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: SMU 35, East Carolina 21
Tulane (4-1) at Memphis (4-1), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Memphis 29, Tulane 24
Fresno State (5-1) at Utah State (3-3), Friday, 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Fresno State 31, Utah State 21
Stanford (1-4) at Colorado (4-2), Friday, 10 p.m. ET
Prediction: Colorado 45, Stanford 28
Michigan State (2-3) at Rutgers (4-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Rutgers 23, Michigan State 20
Iowa State (3-3) at Cincinnati (2-3), Noon ET
Prediction: Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 17
Temple (2-4) at North Texas (2-3), Noon ET
Prediction: North Texas 41, Temple 34
Georgia Southern (4-1) at James Madison (5-0), Noon ET
Prediction: James Madison 29, Georgia Southern 24
Kent State (1-5) at Eastern Michigan (3-3), Noon ET
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 23, Kent State 14
Navy (2-3) at Charlotte (1-4), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Navy 24, Charlotte 21
Toledo (5-1) at Ball State (1-5), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Toledo 38, Ball State 20
Florida Atlantic (2-3) at South Florida (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: South Florida 24, FAU 23
Akron (1-5) at Central Michigan (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Central Michigan 28, Akron 17
Bowling Green (2-4) at Buffalo (2-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Buffalo 31, Bowling Green 23
Miami (Ohio) (5-1) at Western Michigan (2-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Miami 30, WMU 17
Troy (4-2) at Army (2-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Troy 24, Army 21
Rest of the Slate, Part II
Illinois (2-4) at Maryland (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Maryland 31, Illinois 21
Wake Forest (3-2) at Virginia Tech (2-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wake Forest 27, Virginia Tech 24
Florida (4-2) at South Carolina (2-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Florida 24, South Carolina 20
BYU (4-1) at TCU (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: TCU 27, BYU 23
Iowa (5-1) at Wisconsin (4-1), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 13
Ohio (5-1) at Northern Illinois (2-4), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Ohio 34, NIU 20
UNLV (4-1) at Nevada (0-5), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: UNLV 35, Nevada 24
Kansas State (3-2) at Texas Tech (3-3), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas Tech 29, Kansas State 26
Wyoming (5-1) at Air Force (5-0), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Air Force 24, Wyoming 16
Marshall (4-1) at Georgia State (4-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia State 31, Marshall 27
Louisiana-Monroe (2-3) at Texas State (4-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas State 41, ULM 24
UAB (2-4) at UTSA (2-3), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTSA 45, UAB 38
Boise State (3-3) at Colorado State (2-3), 9:45 p.m. ET
Prediction: Boise State 34, Colorado State 24
San Diego State (2-4) at Hawaii (2-4), 11 p.m. ET
Prediction: Hawaii 27, SDSU 20