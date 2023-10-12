College Football 2023: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 7

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Texas A&M (4-2) at T-No. 19 Tennessee (4-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

Perhaps overlooked in the wait for Tennessee's passing game to take flight is a sturdy defense. So far, the Vols have surrendered only 4.4 yards per snap and 17.8 points per game. Texas A&M also has a quality group, but the difference is slim.

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 23

Arizona (3-3) at T-No. 19 Washington State (4-1), 7 p.m. ET

One of these days, Arizona is going to finish off the upset. Washington and USC—two of the Pac-12's three best programs in 2023—both survived a one-score margin opposite the 'Cats. Washington State is the better team and at home, so I'll lean toward the Cougars. But the opposite result would not be surprising.

Prediction: Washington State 38, Arizona 27

No. 18 UCLA (4-1) at No. 15 Oregon State (5-1), 8 p.m. ET

See No. 15 Oregon State for prediction.

North Carolina State (4-2) at No. 17 Duke (4-1), 8 p.m. ET

The status of Duke quarterback Riley Leonard (ankle) is the major question of this ACC clash. With or without him, I'll take the Blue Devils against an NC State offense that has struggled with turnovers all season. But it's a more comfortable prediction if Leonard is available.

Prediction: Duke 27, NC State 20

Cal (3-3) at No. 16 Utah (4-1), 3 p.m. ET

Meanwhile, the season-long uncertainty around Utah's Cam Rising continues. The good news is that the Utes know whether he's playing. The bad news is that they aren't sharing that super-extra-top-secret classified information. Utah wins either way thanks to its defense, but hopefully Rising is back.